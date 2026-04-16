Liberals signal renewed push to censor online content with majority power

The Liberal government is preparing to revisit controversial plans to censor lawful internet content, with Heritage Minister Marc Miller saying cabinet is now “very seriously” considering new controls after years of stalled efforts under a minority government.Blacklock's Reporter says speaking to reporters, Miller suggested the Liberals’ parliamentary majority opens the door to advancing legislation targeting so-called “online harms,” including content that is currently legal but deemed harmful.“There are some opportunities here,” said Miller, adding the government must ensure any policy is carefully crafted. “The politics perhaps of it are convenient, but the policy has to be right as well.”When pressed on how committed the government is to the idea, Miller replied: “Very seriously.”Previous attempts to regulate online content failed to pass Parliament when the Liberals lacked sufficient votes. Miller acknowledged those setbacks, noting the government “didn’t have the votes” to move forward with earlier proposals.Among the shelved measures was Bill C-36, introduced in 2021, which proposed sweeping changes to the Criminal Code including oversight mechanisms critics warned could enable censorship of lawful speech. A later effort, Bill C-63, introduced in 2024, proposed a digital safety ombudsman with authority to monitor online platforms, though with more limited powers. Both bills died on the order paper..Miller indicated any future legislation would again focus on regulating harmful content online, potentially extending beyond protections for minors to include broader categories of speech.“It’s clear that a ban or a moratorium on social media by kids, who we do need to protect, can be an important element, but it can’t be the only one,” he said.He argued that harms on the internet persist into adulthood and disproportionately affect certain groups. “People can be particularly marginalized. Segments of society can be violently attacked online and it’s time for social media and social platforms to have some responsibility,” said Miller..The minister also signalled a shift toward preventative measures, suggesting the government is exploring ways to stop harmful content before it appears online rather than relying solely on penalties after the fact.“Part of legislating is to make sure online harms are prevented, precisely prevent them from occurring in the first place as opposed to suing afterwards, or criminal liability,” he said, without detailing how such measures would be implemented.Miller did not provide a timeline for introducing new legislation but said regulating online harms “could be important,” leaving open the possibility that renewed efforts to control internet content could soon return to Parliament.