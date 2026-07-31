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Liberals spent $8.2 million on gender-neutral, low-carbon rice project in Vietnam

Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand, political head of Global Affairs Canada.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand, political head of Global Affairs Canada.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Government Spending
Global Affairs Canada
Vietnam
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Gender Neutral
federal government spending
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