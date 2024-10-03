Liberals suffer defeat in key vote as MPs support OAS increase

In a significant test of its parliamentary strength, the federal cabinet was defeated 181-143 Wednesday as a majority of MPs, including five Atlantic Liberals, voted to push for an increase to Old Age Security (OAS) benefits, ignoring cabinet orders. Blacklock's Reporter says the vote saw a united opposition and a few Liberal defectors support a motion to fund a $3 billion annual boost to OAS payments.The motion, brought forward by Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet, called on the government to provide the necessary funds for Bill C-319, which proposes a 10% increase in pensions for seniors under 75. Those over 75 already received a similar raise two years ago.“If the government does not accede to our terms, we will embark on negotiations to bring down a government that has abandoned the very notion of being useful to millions of Canadians,” warned Blanchet, who has set an October 29 deadline for the bill’s passage. He added that “Bill C-319 will immediately improve the quality of life of four million people.”Blanchet further hinted at political consequences for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying, “This Halloween might be his last as Prime Minister.”Despite opposition unity, cabinet members strongly opposed the proposal. Government House Leader Karina Gould expressed frustration, saying, “It is not appropriate,” and hinted at ongoing discussions with other parties. Health Minister Mark Holland warned the measure would set “a terrible precedent” and stressed the importance of considering the broader financial implications.“You don’t just go and do that,” said Holland. “You have to make sure if you’re making a decision of this kind of consequence that there’s a conversation in the full context of the financial implications.”Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne echoed concerns about affordability, stating, “Canadians want fiscal rigor,” but offered no clear stance on the Bloc’s demands.The motion passed with the backing of all opposition parties and five Liberal MPs from Atlantic Canada, including René Arseneault (Madawaska-Restigouche, N.B.), Serge Cormier (Acadie-Bathurst, N.B.), Mike Kelloway (Cape Breton-Canso, N.S.), Wayne Long (Saint John-Rothesay), and Ken McDonald (Avalon, Nfld. & Labrador). Their support marked a rare break from cabinet ranks.In addition to the OAS bill, the Bloc has demanded the passage of Bill C-282 by the same October 29 deadline. That legislation would safeguard dairy, poultry, and egg quotas in future trade negotiations, another issue that could further test the government's grip on Parliament.Blanchet hinted at broader dissatisfaction within the House, stating, “If these bills are not passed within the next four weeks, we must ask ourselves whether someone who shall remain nameless has not been a hypocrite.”