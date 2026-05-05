Liberals test public support for CBC funding cuts as internal polling backs spending restraint

Federal officials quietly tested public appetite for cutting funding to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and other Crown corporations, with internal focus group research showing Canadians are open to reductions as Ottawa looks for ways to rein in spending.Blacklock's Reporter says the research, commissioned by the Privy Council Office and conducted by The Strategic Counsel under a $1.6 million contract, found participants frequently pointed to Crown corporations like the CBC and Canada Post as areas where the federal government could scale back expenditures.According to the report December 18, respondents also suggested cutting travel and accommodation costs for government officials and reducing spending on international humanitarian efforts.Participants were told the federal government intended to reduce operational spending while shifting funds toward economic growth projects. The report found “almost all” supported that direction, with many emphasizing the need to cut federal expenses while spending more on infrastructure.The findings come despite the federal government increasing CBC funding this budget year to a record $1.6 billion annually. Prime Minister Mark Carney has defended the public broadcaster, saying Canadians rely on it to stay informed.At the same time, internal documents suggest Ottawa is weighing changes behind closed doors. A 2025 memo on modernizing the CBC, titled Elements Of A Renewed Approach To Strengthen Canada’s National Public Broadcaster, has been withheld from public release..An access to information summary of the memo states the government has “recommitted to protecting Canada’s cultural sovereignty and identity” by strengthening the broadcaster through modernization efforts.Briefing notes from the Department of Canadian Heritage also underscore the government’s position that the CBC plays a central role in national identity and social cohesion.“The CBC is a pillar of our cultural identity and a cornerstone of our sovereignty,” the department wrote in a September 24 briefing titled Fostering Canadian Identity To Strengthen Our Sovereignty And Social Cohesion.The same document warned the public broadcaster faces mounting pressure from foreign digital platforms that are reshaping how Canadians consume media, arguing the institution remains critical despite those challenges.