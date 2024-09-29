Liberals urge support for subsidized Swedish battery maker amid job cuts

Canadian taxpayers must "rally around" Northvolt, the Swedish electric vehicle battery manufacturer, despite significant setbacks, including confirmed job cuts at its Swedish operations, said Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne. Blacklock's Reporter says his comments came following Northvolt’s announcement of 1,600 layoffs, which the company attributed to "headwinds in the automotive market."“We have to rally around them and help them,” Champagne emphasized to reporters, expressing his hope for Northvolt’s long-term success. “I hope we all want them to be successful.”Champagne drew comparisons to other industry giants like Tesla, which took 17 years to turn a profit. “Look at Uber, how long it took,” he added, stressing that challenges are inevitable for groundbreaking projects.“What’s important is we managed to get Québec into the automobile industry,” Champagne said, calling it a "big gain" for Canada. “Now are you telling me there can’t be adjustments? You’re going from a technology that we’ve been doing for 100 years and now we’re looking at the next 100 years.”In response to concerns about how the Swedish layoffs might affect Northvolt’s Canadian project, Champagne downplayed the impact, stating, “It concerns Sweden.” He reassured that such hurdles are expected in long-term ventures, citing the 10- to 50-year timelines investors and managers typically consider.Northvolt has been a subject of controversy beyond the layoffs. The Department of Fisheries raised concerns last December that effluent from the company’s planned Saint-Basile-le-Grand plant could violate the Fisheries Act. According to a briefing note, the project’s water intake and discharge pipes would span an area of 171 hectares, impacting fish and their habitat.Despite the challenges, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $1.34 billion in federal subsidies last year for the Northvolt factory, set to begin production in 2026. The government touted the facility as producing “the world’s cleanest batteries,” with the Prime Minister’s Office calling it a win for workers, communities, and the environment..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.