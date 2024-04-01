Liberals urged to implement new strategies to rebuild public trust

An Access To Information memo has highlighted the urgent need for the Government of Canada to adopt fresh approaches aimed at restoring public confidence. The memo, originating from the Canada Centre for Community Engagement within the Department of Public Safety, underscored a concerning trend of growing distrust among the populace."Our internal discussions and feedback from stakeholders indicate a troubling erosion of trust in our democratic institutions," the memo stated. "Identifying the key factors contributing to this decline and implementing effective strategies to rebuild trust are imperative."While the memo didn't delve into specific reasons behind the mounting mistrust, a companion memo from the Privy Council Office pointed fingers at the internet as a significant culprit. "Online disinformation poses a direct threat to the trust and confidence people have in our democratic systems," the Privy Council memo asserted.Highlighting the interconnected nature of information dissemination and online disinformation, the memo emphasized the importance of addressing not just harmful content but also the underlying behaviors and actors involved in its propagation.This revelation follows the release of a 2023 Value And Ethics Report To The Clerk Of The Privy Council, which sounded alarms over a "diminishing confidence in Canada’s democracy" since the onset of the pandemic. The report emphasized the importance of publicly funded institutions in meeting citizens' expectations for efficient service delivery."The pandemic has significantly altered the landscape of public service, impacting trust in institutions and raising expectations while simultaneously reducing satisfaction with government services," the Ethics Report highlighted, although it didn't provide specific examples.The report pointed out a perceived lack of accountability for corrupt or incompetent managers, noting a "double standard" between senior leadership and employees in enforcing the Value And Ethics Code For The Public Sector.