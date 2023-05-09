Trudeau
MPs went against the Trudeau government and voted 170 to 150 in favour of rounding up Chinese spies and requiring foreign agents to register in Canada.

As the MPs voted for stricter measures against foreign interference, the government expelled its first Chinese Communist agent.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

I've noticed a change in Liberal behaviour lately. They are in election campaign mode. Finally do their job, but badly. They had to save face. Jonathon Manthorpe wrote an informative book, Claws of the Panda, which details historical relationship between Canada and China, dating back in the 1800s. There are interesting facts about our Government's relationship, since the CCP came into power. Liberals are more liberal, so you can see where that leads.

Nunyah
Nunyah

Of course the Totalitarian Trudeau Regime would vote against their idol country communist China that would mean no more kickbacks.

If your not born raised in Canada there's no way anyone should be allowed in federal or provincial governments

