Liberals vow to protect dairy supply management in US trade talks despite pressure

The federal government says Canada’s dairy quota system is off the table in any negotiations with the United States, with ministers insisting supply management will not be touched despite ongoing trade tensions.Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc told the House of Commons trade committee that cabinet is legally bound to protect quotas covering dairy, eggs and poultry under legislation passed unanimously by Parliament last year.“We will not be negotiating supply management,” LeBlanc said, pointing to Bill C-202, which prohibits the federal government from making trade commitments that would weaken the system.The issue has been a recurring flashpoint in Canada-U.S. relations, with American officials and industry groups arguing the quota system unfairly restricts access to Canadian markets.Conservative MP Jason Groleau pressed LeBlanc for details on the status of negotiations, asking repeatedly how much progress had been made over the past year.“We are continually working,” LeBlanc said, offering few specifics. When pressed again, he added, “We are doing the work that needs to be done,” and acknowledged he had hoped parts of the dispute would have been resolved earlier.Groleau also sought assurances the government would not make concessions on supply management as talks continue.“Will supply management be sacrificed?” he asked.“Absolutely not,” LeBlanc replied, confirming the government’s position would not change..The stance aligns with previous commitments from Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has repeatedly said the system will be protected in any future trade discussions.The United States has continued to criticize Canada’s approach, with President Donald Trump previously claiming Canadian tariffs on American dairy products can reach as high as 400%, calling the country a difficult trading partner.