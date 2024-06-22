Liberals want to hear the 'hopes and dreams' of Canadians this summer

As the Commons adjourned for a 13-week summer recess, Liberal MPs are preparing to spend the summer engaging with voters and discussing their "hopes and dreams", according to Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.Blacklock's Reporter said MacKinnon emphasized the importance of connecting with Canadians, stating, "We'll be out meeting Canadians where they live in their communities, talking to them about our accomplishments and about their hopes and dreams."“At what point is it time to change?” asked a reporter. “We have to pick up our shovels and our picks and our hose every day and go to work to deliver results for Canadians,” replied MacKinnon.Tourism Minister Soraya Martinez Ferrada, co-chair of the Liberal re-election campaign committee, acknowledged voter frustration, citing the struggle to address everyday life challenges. She attributed this frustration to populism, emphasizing the need for nuanced solutions.“The struggle they have in everyday life, it is difficult,” said Ferrada. “I feel that frustration, of course. We see it everywhere, in Argentina, in Italy, in Europe and in the United States.”When asked about the upcoming byelection Monday in Toronto-St. Paul's, Ferrada expressed confidence in the Liberal party's chances, praising Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's campaigning skills. "Justin Trudeau is the best campaigner I've seen in my life," she said. "I am convinced he's going to go see Canadians and then he's going to convince them to trust him, then we will work hard to do it."The Liberals have held the Toronto-St. Paul's seat for 31 years, and cabinet members, including the Prime Minister, have actively campaigned in the riding.