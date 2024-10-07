Liberals wanted to rename inflation to 'heat-flation' to show effects of climate change on prices

In an attempt to link rising living costs with climate change, the Canadian government explored renaming inflation as "heat-flation," documents reveal. Blacklock's Reporter said focus groups rejected the idea, showing little support for the term.A report from the Privy Council Office dated April 24 indicated that in-house research was conducted on the concepts of "climate-flation" and "heat-flation" to see if Canadians would connect with the terms. According to the report, Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views, none of the participants had previously heard of the phrases.“Asked whether they had heard either of these terms before, none indicated they had,” the report stated. When prompted to explain what the terms might mean, many participants speculated they were related to climate change and its impact on rising costs.To provide clarity, participants were told that “heat-flation” refers to extreme heat caused by climate change making goods like food more expensive, while “climate-flation” was presented as a broader term that encompasses the various ways climate change drives up prices. Although participants acknowledged that climate change could contribute to inflation, they believed other economic factors were at play.“All believed climate change was having at least some impact on the price of food,” the report noted. Extreme weather conditions such as heat and drought were seen as obstacles for farmers, while damage to infrastructure was cited as another reason for higher food prices. Some participants also suggested that climate change could drive up the cost of imported food.However, climate-related factors were not the only ones blamed for inflation. Focus group participants also pointed fingers at grocery chains for “excessive profit seeking,” as well as federal taxes and spending policies. “A number expressed the opinion the federal government needed to reduce its spending, believing that growing deficits in recent years had contributed to rising inflation,” the report said. Canada has not had a balanced federal budget since 2007.Concerns were also raised about the role of carbon pricing in fueling inflation. The report highlighted how several participants believed that the carbon tax had further contributed to the cost of living increases. Last April, the carbon tax increased by 23%, with additional hikes scheduled for April 2024.The focus group study was part of an $814,741 contract with The Strategic Counsel, a Toronto-based polling firm. Nearly all participants agreed that inflation remains a “significant challenge” for Canadians.