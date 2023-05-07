The Liberals’ have a part of their website saying they were going to require people to take COVID-19 vaccines if they won the 2021 election, which ended up becoming law.
“A vote for (Justin) Trudeau's Liberals is a vote for ‘mandatory vaccination,’” said former People’s Party of Canada candidate Paul Mitchell (Red Deer-Mountain View, AB) in a Sunday tweet.
“The Libs think they own your body and the bodies of your kids.”
A vote for Trudeau's Liberals is a vote for "mandatory vaccination". The Libs think they own your body and the bodies of your kids.This is a screenshot directly from Liberal Party website 👇 pic.twitter.com/s8bNXUgSMT
Mitchell included a screenshot from the Liberals’ website, which starts off with them saying to finish the fight against COVID-19, people “need to do everything we can to keep public spaces safe.”
“A re-elected Liberal government will require that travellers on interprovincial trains, commercial flights, cruise ships, and other federally regulated vessels be vaccinated,” they said.
“Ensure vaccination across the federal public service.”
As Canada’s largest employer, they said this will “protect the health and safety of the federal public servants and their communities across Canada.”
They concluded by saying they will work with employers in Crown corporations and federally-regulated workplaces to ensure vaccination is prioritized for these workers.
Trudeau said on April 24 he did not force anyone to take COVID-19 vaccines, but he “chose to make sure all of the incentives and all of the protections were there to encourage Canadians to get vaccinated.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Liberals are marxist at heart. Democrats are marxist all the way.
ya...no thanks.... .03% is likely better than the alternative...
