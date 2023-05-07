COVID-19 Vaccine Needle

COVID-19 vaccine needle 

 Courtesy Towfiqu Barbhuiya on Unsplash

The Liberals’ have a part of their website saying they were going to require people to take COVID-19 vaccines if they won the 2021 election, which ended up becoming law. 

“A vote for (Justin) Trudeau's Liberals is a vote for ‘mandatory vaccination,’” said former People’s Party of Canada candidate Paul Mitchell (Red Deer-Mountain View, AB) in a Sunday tweet.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Raz
Raz

Liberals are marxist at heart. Democrats are marxist all the way.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

ya...no thanks.... .03% is likely better than the alternative...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.