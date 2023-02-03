Firearms

In a surprise move, the Liberals have withdrawn their amendments to gun control Bill C-21, which would have targeted rifles and shotguns popular with hunters in an effort to ban assault-style weapons.

Liberal MP Taleeb Noor Mohamed (Vancouver Granville Province, BC) announced the amendments would be withdrawn at the the House of Commons public safety committee on Friday morning.

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

This is one more example of how the last few years have awakened more than a few conservatives into taking action, whether it's voting, donating to the cause, or speaking out against the lunacy. I am convinced that the only reason the woke mob has gotten away with the clampdown they promote is because many conservatives were made to feel alone and shamed for their stance on autonomy, personal responsibility, gun control, and the family. Well, the last couple years showed we're not alone, and we're not ashamed, and we have many generations of heritage supporting our position. Conservative organizations are popping up all over (thanks WS), and we're gathering momentum. We will crush the lunacy, one bad idea at a time!

Getrdone
Getrdone

Jagmeet had said before that he would oppose this bill if it limited indigenous hunters, Trudeau needs Sihng's crutch if he wants to cling to power, so he gives in to Singh.

Footloose
Footloose

No doubt they will ban sales of ammunition for those guns. (unless you are a criminal)

"One down, Trudeau to go" - Jordan Peterson

MTDEF
MTDEF

Libs don't want an election just yet. Without the support of Singh they will shelf this until after the next election. That will proceed when they have sufficient confidence the necessary tools are in place to steal...er, "win"...the election.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

the entire idiotic Bill needs to be withdrawn. And Trudeau needs to resign. Why are Canadians wasting time and energy fighting this moron over this kind of "legislation"???? Its not even remotely solving any kind of real problem.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Agreed. Useless Bill.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Fascism in our faces, Canada!

