Lich, Barber arrive in Ottawa for closing arguments of mischief trial, both face 10 years in prison

Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are in Ottawa once again to appear in court for the closing arguments of their mischief trial. Final submissions are scheduled for August 13-15. .The criminal trial has been dragged out for almost a year now, with opening arguments heard September 5. Lich and Barber, represented by Lawrence Greenspon and Diane Magas, face charges of mischief, intimidation and obstructing a police officer, as well as counselling others to commit the same offences during the 2022 Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, a three-week demonstration in protest of COVID-19 mandates. . Mischief charges have a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Crown prosecutors earlier said they are pursuing the Carter application, a conspiracy charge where one would be charged for the other’s words and actions. .The trial began in September but has been slowed by delays. This week, lawyers for Lich and Barber announced they would not be calling any of their own evidence.Last week defence lawyers said they would not be submitting any new evidence. "We've reviewed the evidence that's been tendered by the Crown, it's been all subject to cross examination," said Greenspon last Friday, per the CBC. "We're of the view that there's nothing that really needs to be added or that should be added by the defence to the body of evidence that the Crown has presented."The trial so far has heard substantial testimony from Ottawa residents, police and city officials and viewed hours of social media footage and text messages submitted as evidence by the Crown. "We're looking forward to making final submissions before the judge on the basis of that evidence," said Greenspon.The judge has six months to make a decision once closing arguments are heard.