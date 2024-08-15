News

Lich, Barber taken to task on plural pronouns as Crown pursues Carter conspiracy, both face 10 years in prison

Judge in Lich trial says ‘hold the line’ could be about personal conviction
Judge in Lich trial says ‘hold the line’ could be about personal conviction Courtesy CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Lawrence Greenspon
The Democracy Fund
Diane Magas
COVID-19 mandates
Carter Application
2022 Freedom Convoy in Ottawa
Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber
mischief trial
10 years in prison
scrutinized for conspiracy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news