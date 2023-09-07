Tamara Lich
Tamara Lich and Chris Barber appeared in court Thursday for the third day of trial for their roles in the Freedom Convoy, which rolled into Ottawa late January 2022. Court wrapped early, a few minutes after 3pm EST, due to counsels taking an extended break to discuss redactions. 

The Freedom Convoy organizers are charged with mischief, intimidation, obstructing a police officer and counseling to commit the same offenses. 

