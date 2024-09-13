Lich, Barber trial wraps up, judge to give update in November on when verdict will be reached

The trial of Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber finally came to an end Friday, more than a year after it opened on September 5, 2023. The trial was initially scheduled to last a mere 16 days. Court will reconvene November 26 at 1:45 p.m. E.T., where Justice Heather Perkins-McVey will give an update on when sentencing can be expected. It could be as long as six months. Lich and Barber face charges of mischief, obstruction, intimidation and counselling others to do the same. Crown prosecutors Tim Radcliffe and Siobhan Wetscher are pursuing the Carter Application, a conspiracy charge where one defendant is charged for the other’s words and actions, and vice versa. The court earlier heard closing arguments from the Crown and Lich and Barber’s lawyers, Lawrence Greenspon and Diane Magas. Prosecutors on Friday exercised their right to respond to the defence’s closing comments. Defence has argued throughout the trial Lich and Barber were exercising their fundamental rights by participating in a legal protest, calling for people to “peacefully” protest and cooperating with authorities throughout the three-week demonstration. .Wetscher stated intent to dispute Greenspon’s claim there was no “line” until February 18. The Crown has heavily leaned on the phrase, “Hold the line,” uttered by Lich, Barber and others at the 2022 anti-mandate protest in Ottawa. Wetscher said defence claims that the situation was different that day, Mark Joseph, litigation director at the The Democracy Fund, tweeted from the courtroom. “I didn't think that was their position,” replied the judge. Wetscher conceded Lich and Barber demonstrated an intent to comply, citing evidence presented earlier in the trial of Lich and Barber encouraging people to be peaceful. However, argued the Crown, there was mention of their knowledge there was a possibility of facing arrest. “Doesn't that have to do with the press releases or police pamphlets” disseminated at the time, asked Perkins McVey. .Radcliffe argued the defence had relied on hearsay to build its case, by leading evidence in cross examination. “Please beware of hearsay evidence,” he said, per a tweet from Ezra Levant from the courtroom. Radcliffe also argued Barber's intention with "hold the line" was hearsay, Barber’s comment to start a “slow roll” of trucks towards Ottawa meets the criteria for criminal mischief and intimidation and that Barber stayed in Ottawa 11 days, which was longer than the “weekend trip” he had originally planned. "30 more seconds your honour,” said Radcliffe, looking for more time to respond to defence’s case. "Really?" asked the judge. "On this issue,” said Radcliffe, before agreeing to submit the rest of his submissions electronically. .There the trial ended, with Perkinds-McVey asking for time to complete her decision. She cited the extensive evidence submitted for the case and said “it’s a little daunting.” “I don’t know in this moment when I will be in a position to give my decision," said the judge. It was finally agreed upon to hold court November 26 to hear an update on when the decision can be expected."It's just to let you know where I see the decision date being," said Perkins-McVey..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.