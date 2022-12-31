MAiD 1
A prominent opponent of euthanasia in Canada is welcoming a continued moratorium on assisted deaths for the mentally ill, but adds practices already occurring deserve more scrutiny.

The Trudeau Liberals passed Bill C-7 in March of 2021 to extend euthanasia options to the disabled, but delayed euthanasia for the mentally ill until March 17, 2023. However, on December 15, Federal Justice Minister David Lametti said the federal government would hold off on the extension because provinces and health care providers wanted more time to work out appropriate guidelines.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

