LIFESAVING HEROES: Two citizens receive commendations for heroic water rescue in BC

Two British tourists are expressing their gratitude after a harrowing car accident last year, thanks to the quick actions of two local heroes. Mark and Janet Brimicombe were touring British Columbia when their vehicle veered off Hwy. 99 near Hat Creek, plunging down a steep embankment and landing in the fast-moving waters of the creek, near Ashcroft..Fortunately, two passing motorists, Nicholas Froese, of Kelowna, and Ken MacKenzie, of Lac La Hache, witnessed the accident and sprang into action. They navigated down the steep embankment and managed to open the sunroof of the submerged vehicle. Despite the dangerous conditions, Froese and MacKenzie helped the Brimicombes escape from the car, supported them up the embankment, and administered first aid while calling 911."Mr. Froese and Mr. MacKenzie acted quickly and decisively in a dangerous situation," said Constable Richard Wright of the Ashcroft RCMP. "Their actions and aftercare for the Brimicombes were exceptional.".The Brimicombes were treated for their injuries at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. Reflecting on the incident from their home in the UK, they expressed deep gratitude for their rescuers."This award is so richly deserved," said Mark and Janet Brimicombe. "The road accident was a most distressing and disorientating event. We had rolled down into the river 170 ft below and ended up out of sight of the road. Our rescuers were brave, calm, and quick-thinking. Once they realized we were still alive, they came down and helped us to get out of the car, cross the river, and up the very steep embankment. We still think of them and can’t bear to think of what would have happened had they not been there. Not a day goes by that we do not thank God for being alive."The Brimicombes also thanked the police officers, ambulance crew, and hospital staff who supported them during the ordeal. "British Columbia can be rightly proud of such brave citizens and the staff of their public services," they said.For their heroic and selfless actions, Froese and MacKenzie received Commanding Officer Commendations.