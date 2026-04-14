LIFETIME BAN: Woman kicked out of University of Guelph after listening to conversation

TORONTO — A woman says she has banned indefinitely from all University of Guelph properties — all because she listened to a conversation last month.According to the woman, the ban stems from an interaction that took place around 7 p.m. on March 6 in a campus parking lot. The person said they were present with a family member when that family member began speaking with a group of women in a nearby vehicle.The conversation reportedly involved the war in Iran. The individual claims the discussion was not identified as unwelcome at the time but was later reported, leading to action by the university..In a letter described as a notice of trespass, the woman said they were informed they are prohibited from entering any university property for an indefinite period effective immediately.The person maintains they did not actively participate in the conversation, stating they were standing approximately 10 feet away but could hear the exchange.It is not clear what specific policies or findings led to the decision, and the university has not publicly commented on the case.Trespass notices can be issued by institutions in Canada to restrict access to property, typically in response to concerns related to safety, conduct, or policy violations.