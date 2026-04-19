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Lifted truck impounded after driver clocked at 208 km/h on Coquihalla with child onboard

A man and his son take belongings out of a Dodge pickup that is being towed to an impound lot
A man and his son take belongings out of a Dodge pickup that is being towed to an impound lotCourtesy BC Highway Patrol
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Rcmp
Bcpoli
Bc Highway Patrol
Coquihalla Highway

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