A TV documentary “TMZ Investigates: Lisa Marie Presley: Unending Tragedy” aired Jan. 30, detailed her life, her final days and the aftermath of her death.
The documentary calls it a string of tragedies that echoed through her life.
It draws an eerie comparison to her father, Elvis Presley, who died of a heart attack at the age of 42. According to reports at the time, his road manager found him in his home, Graceland, not breathing and tried to revive him, but failed. Hospital personnel tried to revive him, but failed.
On Jan. 12, Lisa Marie suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Los Angeles. Her ex-husband, Danny Keough, tried to revive her and failed. Arriving paramedics tried to revive her but failed. She was rushed to hospital, where she had another attack. Her family was told she was brain dead. On the news, they signed a do not resuscitate order and she died soon after, at the age of 54.
She died two days after attending the Golden Globe awards ceremony with her mother, Priscilla. According to TMZ, two months before the ceremony, Lisa, wanting to look her very best, had plastic surgery and also started taking very powerful weight loss medication, losing 40 to 50 pounds in just six weeks. Also, her family confirmed she was back on opioids, with which she had struggled for years.
Dr. Drew Pinsky, an addiction specialist who appears in the documentary, said “Her behavior at the Golden Globes was consistent with somebody on a lot of substance.”
After Elvis and Priscilla divorced when Lisa Marie was five years old, she split time between Graceland with her dad, and with Priscilla in Los Angeles.
Elvis's biographer, Gillian Garr, said Lisa was very spoiled at dad’s house, while in LA, Priscilla tried to restore some discipline. After Elvis died, Lisa moved in full-time with her mother, “and that’s when things really started to get tense,” says Garr.
When Lisa reached her teenage years, drugs and alcohol became part of her life, a problem that became worse over the years.
Lisa was married four times, including a two-year hitch to Michael Jackson, followed by a 107-day marriage to Nicholas Cage.
In 2020, tragedy struck again when Lisa’s 27-year-old son, Benjamin, committed suicide.
Lisa was broke when she died. She blew through a $100 million inheritance from her father and was $4 million in debt, including $1.2 million to the IRS. TMZ reports she was spending upwards of $90,000 per month
But she left $35 million in life insurance policies.
TMZ says there's a family fight brewing over the money, with Priscilla contesting the will.
