CALGARY — Some animals just scream indubitably Canadian: think Canadian geese — animals perfectly apt for Canada's frozen tundra (mostly because they migrate away for the winter). But not everything was always sunshine and snow blizzards for some Canadian animals, who were, at one point, threatened with extinction.But like much of Canada's wildlife that endures the harsh and chill-filled months, they all seemed to pull through and didn't let a little over-hunting get 'em down.So, without further ado, here's a list of all the animals that found their way back to Canada's frozen grounds, since nature always seems to find a way..4. Honk your funky trumpet, white swanWhile not technically a white swan, this Trumpet Swan has all of its majestic attributes with the addition of knowing how to play a tune like no other.The honk-y talking bird finds its roots in Canada as well as the United States, where it has happily sung its swan song for years.In the early 1900s, from coast to coast in two countries, bodies of water seemed a bit quieter — and for good reason: the swans had begun to die out.This is because both Canada and the US had a bit of an over-hunting problem, which led to the species being overwhelmingly whipped off the map over the course of decades by the 1900s..The Hudson's Bay Company played a large role in the swan's demise, with an estimated 108,000 swan skins being marketed by the company between 1823 and 1880 alone, according to Ducks Unlimited.This was also because trumpeter swans were famous in the quill trade, since swan quills were considered substantially more durable than goose quills, which incentivized overhunting.The overhunting of other species during this same time also had a negative domino effect on the trumpeter population through the extensive trapping of muskrats and beavers, as trumpeters often used their huts and lodges as their nesting sites.By 1932, it was widely believed 1,000 to 2,000 trumpeters were left in the whole of North America — and not more than 200 in Canada..These dwindling numbers were remarked on by many, and the governments in the US and Canada decided it was time to act.Both countries made separate laws banning the hunting of all migratory birds.Both countries signed a treaty in 1916, called the Migratory Birds Convention, and Canada implemented this treaty into law a year later with its Migratory Birds Convention Act (MBCA).Federal programs were not as successful as one would have hoped.It wasn't until 1968, when the Trumpeter Swan Society went about promoting the restoration of the species using wildlife biologist expertise from across North America that birds truly began to flourish again.It was a slow but steady growth from then on, as rough estimates measured 3,700 birds in 1968, rising to about 63,000 spread across the continent by 2015 — and now the trumpeters can be heard singing their song of victory..3. You otter stay putOff the rocky west and north coasts of Vancouver Island, BC, sea otters like to hang out and frolic, living their best lives.But this marine activity is actually quite a miracle, because at one time, these furry mammals ceased to exist on the Canadian coast altogether.The sea otter has many admirable attributes, including its glossy and gleaming fur, which many revere, at one time, a little too much.Otter fur was sought after all over the world during the maritime sea otter fur trade between the 1780s and 1900s, when thousands of sea otter pelts were shipped to in-demand locations, mainly China and Europe..As reported by CBC, this incentivized numbers of foreign traders to trek their way to BC's Nootka Sound, an inlet on the Pacific Ocean located next to the west coast of Vancouver Island.They then filled their ships with thousands of luxurious pelts which would sell for a pretty penny overseas.They could do this since, at one time, prior to the fur trade in the late 1700s, it was said that up to 300,000 sea otters lived throughout the North Pacific Ocean.For approximately 100 years, the fur trade went on until it was eradicated by its own voracious appetite for the furs..By the early 1900s, sea otters were on the brink of extinction, with their fate cemented in 1929, when the very last sea otter known to inhabit BC's waters was shot dead off the coast of Vancouver Island.But sea otters were not done for.A successful conservation effort from 1969 to 1972 welcomed 89 Alaskan sea otters back into the Nootka Sound.Just like that, they were back, napping in the calm waters, cracking open some fresh shellfish.Now, the sea otter population is estimated at over 8,000 — a dramatic change from the early 20th century that the Western Standard hopes persists: you sea rascals otter stay put..2. The big boy bisonThese beasts of the north take their shape in the large and burly Plains Bison, which packs on as much as 1,900 lbs, reveling in Canadian fields in herds.These bison enjoy the great expanse of plains in the Canadian wilderness, and long ago, millions of them populated North America for thousands of years.It was only in the 19th century that this all changed, and the majestic mammals were brought to the brink of extinction..As Maclean's tells it, this is when the slaughter of many, many bison occurred, all in the name of their magnificent — not to mention warm — bison hides, making highly coveted coats.After the introduction of the continental railways in both Canada and the United States, access for commercial hunters to shoot bison for their hides was made much easier.In Canada, overhunting to satiate the demand for the hides under the fur trade achieved an almost full annihilation of the animal, shaving its population down to the hundreds by the 1890s.This is when international conservation treaties began to be introduced — and national and provincial parks were set aside for the bison's preservation..The Canadian government attempted to restrict bison hunting, but by then there were so few Plains Bison left that, for Canada to retain the population, American bison were brought into the prairies between 1909 and 1912.Now, an estimated 150,000 bison enjoy Canada's expansive lands..1. Too much goosin' around and almost went extinctLike music to any Canadian's ears, the "honking" of the Canada goose announces its presence to passersby, so they can (likely) cower in fear before the wild goose approaches.The geese currently populate Canada to the high heavens, with an estimated population of over 7 million in the country, but there was a time when they were close to extinction.When Europeans first settled in North America, the geese mostly inhabited southern Ontario and the prairies.The geese were truly Canadian, traveling north and south with the changing of the seasons..Though its popularity among hunters was unmatched, it was a large bird, pretty tasty to eat, and its features were multi-use, such as for mattresses and pillows.And so the geese were hunted from the late 1600s until the late 1800s, when they were thought to be extinct.But lo and behold, they popped out once again years later, in 1962, when a biologist identified the geese in a tiny flock in Rochester, Minnesota, of all places.The birds were found in a game refuge owned by the Mayo family (famously known for their Mayo Clinic)..You see, despite the Migratory Bird Treaty of 1918, which outlawed hunting Canada geese, in order for the avian species to recover, it needed human intervention for the population to flourish.With the regulation of hunting and restoration of wetlands, which had been previously drained away for farms, raised and reintroduced birds began to grow in the thousands in Rochester.By the 1970s, the goose became common across the continent once more, with the population estimated at 1.26 million during the decade.Now, the animals can be seen goosin' around, especially in the suburbs and towns, where there aren't many predators, and they can hiss and honk all they'd like.