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List of Liberals' taxpayer-funded projects under 'Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program'

Money rain on Parliament Hill
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Antiracism
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feds spending taxpayer money
feds spending
Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program
CAHAP
federal grants and contributions
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