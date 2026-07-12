List of Liberals' taxpayer-funded projects under 'Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program'

Just one click away, and Canadians are able to get an inside peek into what the feds are spending their hard-earned taxpayer cash on.However, few have the desire to search endlessly on the feds website, so instead the Western Standard has done this for readers — scoping out the feds' Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program (CAHAP) Projects, which the feds claim are aimed at "building on Canada's strength as a diverse and inclusive society."So without further ado, here is the top six list of "grants and contributions" the government spent in 2026, from least to most expensive..1. Egale CanadaBased in Toronto, Egale Canada (EC) received $100,000 from taxpayer funds to spend on their "Speak, Love: Building Connections and Strengthening Our Stories to Combat Anti-2SLGBTQI Hate" project.EC itself is an organization founded on "increas[ing] rights and protections for 2SLGBTQI people."They claim the money will go to "combat the rise of anti-2SLGBTQI hate in Canada" by creating "resources, tools, education, and information aimed at 2SLGBTQI organizations, advocates, activists and anyone who wants to understand and combat anti-2SLGBTQI hate.".2. Black Screen Office (BSO)BSO got $160,000 worth of taxpayers' funds for "Strengthening Black Identities," as it stated on the feds' website.BSO is an organization which, "helps build a screen industry free of anti-black racism, by working with industry decision makers to change practices and build systems for accountability, directly catalyzing the production of black-led content and supporting the career advancement of black professionals."Although there is no listed project on the BSO's website, it can be assumed the money will be spent on the organization's purpose..3. Sayaspora MediaBased in Quebec, Sayaspora has received $166,673 of taxpayer money for their media company, running "events and online content, a space where young people from the African diaspora can assert their opinions, lead, be inspired, and find community."The project is claimed to be used for their "Dialogues of the Diaspora," which will include events, campaigns, guides, and research on "challeng[ing] some of the preconceived ideas about women of the African diaspora, but also about other minorities across the country.".4. FCJ Refugee CentreThe centre was given $200,000 worth of taxpayer funds for their organization which "serves refugees and others at risk due to their immigration status," while "address[ing] systemic issues that newly arrived refugee claimants face in Canada including lack of resources, marginalization, and discrimination.Specifically, the money is meant to go to its "Youth Voices Against Hate: Empowering BIPOC Communities Through Storytelling and Support" project.A part of the feds' CAHAP project, the feds state the program will "address any form of racism or religious discrimination and promote Canada's multicultural reality," although it does not state how, nor does it mention the project on FCJ's website..5. The Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq (CMM)The CMM received a whopping $291,200 from the feds courtesy of taxpayers for their "Gender and Sexual Diversity Awareness Project."The organization is meant to "promote and assist Mi’kmaw communities’ initiatives toward self-determination and enhancement of community" in Nova Scotia.Though the project and money are not explicitly mentioned on their website, it would likely be spent on its mental wellness program, where they have a "2Spirit Wellness Coordinator."This person "provides culturally safe, inclusive, and affirming wellness supports for Two-Spirit, LGBTQIA+, and gender-diverse community members.".6. Black Mental Health Canada (BMHC)The feds gave $321,875 for BMHC's "BREATHE: Black Response for Empowerment, Advocacy and Trauma-Informed Healing and Equity."The feds even describe exactly what the project will do, stating, "provide immediate, culturally grounded, trauma-informed support for individuals and families impacted by crime, while also connecting victims and survivors of crime to longer-term counselling, legal information, and community resources."They claim to do this through "services will be rooted in black cultural understanding, addressing anti-black racism and systemic discrimination in the justice system."