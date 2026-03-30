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LISTEN: 'Brutal' Tanya Tagaq tribute to Nelly Furtado at Junos draws online ridicule

Canadian pop singer Nelly Furtado was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame on Sunday night at the Juno Awards, in a ceremony that featured tributes from some of the country’s biggest artists — and sparked controversy online over one of the performers.
Canadian pop singer Nelly Furtado was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame on Sunday night at the Juno Awards, in a ceremony that featured tributes from some of the country’s biggest artists — and sparked controversy online over one of the performers.WS Canva
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Reconciliation
Tamara Lich
Jully Black
Jonathan Kay
Drake
Nelly Furtado
Quillette
Juno Awards
Junos
2026 Juno Awards
Shawn Desman
Tanya Tagaq

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