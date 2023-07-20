Pride flag

True North News obtained an exclusive recording of an elementary school teacher in Windsor, ON, caught on tape berating Muslim students for skipping the school’s LGBTQ pride day. The incident took place in June.

In the recording the teacher can be heard telling students their abstention was “disgusting” and “an incredible show of hatred” that made her not want to be their teacher anymore.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

john.lankers
john.lankers

This trans and alphabet people rubbish is not only a local or provincial issue, it is federal and might just cost the Liberals a few seats in the next election.

xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

“In the recording the teacher can be heard telling students their abstention was “disgusting” and “an incredible show of hatred” that made her not want to be their teacher anymore.” And yet it is still there . Teaching to an audience that wants nothing to do with it.

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

ISLAM is strong. Much stronger than limp wristed gender bending teachers with no kids. Muslims have many children and they are the future.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Stand up for what you believe in.

Jane V
Jane V

"“No, yesterday showed a huge lack of disrespect. Every teacher in the school will agree, we had a meeting after school yesterday and so many teachers were angry and upset and ashamed to be a part of this school," said the teacher." Okay, so they can all resign. Good-bye. Freedom of religion and belief reigns.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

What IS truly disgusting is these pro pedophile woketard “teachers” pushing their deviant insanity on students

kmb
kmb

Why is it that a difference of beliefs or opinions is now being branded as a show of hatred by the woke crowd?

private property
private property

So easy to fix this curriculum issue- public school sex education becomes an online course, with curriculum picked by the parents. No live teachers with their bias one way or another.

guest83
guest83

I’m not Muslim but I ditch the whole fairy infested month!

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

too funny..

