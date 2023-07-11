Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Surrey RCMP has arrested two men for a break and enter which saw them steal a dog named Little Bit.
Surrey RCMP received a call before midnight on June 27 of a report of an assault at a residence in the 8900 block of 147A Street, according to a Monday press release.
In the release, police said they learned two men had allegedly forced their way into the residence, where two victims were assaulted and property was damaged. The suspects left with some of the victims’ items and Little Bit.
The pup is described as a six-month-old black female miniature Pincher/Shih Tzu cross, and was last seen wearing a black studded collar.
An investigation led police to a residence where two men were arrested a few hours later. Surrey residents Christopher Nygard, 49, and John Harasym, 37, are now facing charges, including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
Nygard and Harasym have been held in custody awaiting their next court appearances.
While the motive is under investigation, police said they believe it was not a random act. The investigation is ongoing as officers continue to follow leads and gather evidence in the case.
The dog has not been located.
Anyone who might have seen Little Bit or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP Detachment at (604) 599-0502 and quote file number 2023-106030.
Surrey RCMP recovered two of three puppies stolen from a home in 2021.
