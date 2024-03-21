‘LITTLE RASCALS’: FBI arrests three boys, 11, 12, 16, for robbing Texas bank

Three boys aged 11, 12 and 16, have been arrested by the Houston, Texas FBI for robbing a bank, after being turned into police by their parents. Police have dubbed the trio the “little rascals.”The robbery took place at the Wells Fargo Bank in Houston on March 14. According to Houston’s ABC 13 the rascals handed a teller a “threatening note” and then fled on foot with the cash. The amount was not disclosed. The boys are charged locally with “robbery by threat” and are currently being held in custody. FBI Houston posted to Twitter (“X”) asking the public if anyone “recognizes these ‘little rascals.’”“Believe it or not they just robbed the Wells Fargo at 10261 North Freeway. If you know who and where they are contact police immediately.”.After police posted their photos to social media, the parents of two of the boys recognized them and alerted law enforcement. The third boy was recognized by an officer after he got into a fight. It was not disclosed which of the three boys this was. Because the “little rascals” are minors, their identities will not be revealed, nor will police release further details, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told local media KTRK.