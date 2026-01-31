LIVE BLOG: Conservative delegates debate dozens of motions at Calgary conference

CALGARY ‚— More than 2,500 Conservative Party of Canada delegate are in Calgary — with the big item on the agenda being a leadership vote Friday night on the future of Pierre Poilievre.On Sunday, delegates are voting on dozens of motions that will help shape the party's future. They are not binding on the party.The Western Standard will provide a rolling blog on the motions and whether or not they will pass..Policy 12: Columbia–Kootenay–Southern Rockies forwarded a motion that Private landowners in Canada shall retain full control and decision-making authority over their property. No government, organization, or individual may restrict lawful use, transfer, or development without due process and fair compensation, ensuring protection of ownership rights in accordance with Canadian law and constitutional freedoms.The proponent said the controversy related to unceded land “has put a chill on our future in British Columbia and beyond.”“Uncertain ownership is fatal to an economy. We must govern by legislation and law, not precedence,” the proponent said. Delegate Danielle Bjarnason added that the “cornerstones of Western civilization are being threatened.”“If liberty of principle, person, and possession are subject to the whims of political climate, and if favour and advantage are assigned based on a changing definition of superiority, it shows we have no freedom and we have not learned from our past.”No one argued against the proposal. The motion passed by 94%. Policy 11: We acknowledge the vital role that news and media plays in Canada and believe a clear policy framework should be established that:i. ensures the news and media landscape exists as a free market;ii. minimizes government intervention and regulation in the market;iii. protects freedom of speech.The Conservative Party believes the control and operations of the CBC/SRC as an entity should be accomplished through independent, non-governmental funding.Jack Martin from Lethbridge spoke in favour of this motion, saying that the CBC is outdated and in the modern times there is no need for government-funded news or news media.A delegate from University-Rosedale argued against the motion, saying that "Just because the CBC has been denigrated by the Liberal Party does not mean we should destroy it." He also argued the importance that the CBC and SRC have in Francophone parts of the country, arguing that the CBC is an important tool for spreading the parties' message to French-speaking parts of the country.Rachel Thomas, an MP from Lethbridge, argued in favour of the policy, saying that there is a "love affair between the media landscape in this country and the Liberal Party." She went on to call the CBC "propaganda at its finest".Gerard Deltell, an MP from Louis-St Laurent, argued against the policy, talking about the difference between Radio-Canada and CBC, arguing that the policy makes no distinction between the two.The policy passed with 77.07% of the vote..Policy 10: The No Central Bank Digital Currency policy is supported by Provencher.This policy would “create a national framework to ensure continued access to and use of cash in Canada.” “We do not support the creation of a central bank digital currency,” stated the policy.The motion passed by 80%.Policy 9: Carlton Trail–Eagle Creek forwarded a motion that government should protect the best interests of consumers by fostering competition and ensuring that the financial services sector is appropriately regulated, balanced with stability and opportunity for success and growth in these institutions. The motion reads, “A Conservative Government will enact legislation to safeguard Canadians from arbitrary de-banking practices, fostering a fair financial services system that respects Canadian’s freedoms while maintaining institutional stability.”Red Deer delegate Gord Tulk told delegates to vote down the motion, saying he was in support of the freedom of an individual but asked “what about the freedom of the person to be able to have to do business with them?” "Why would we force a bank or credit union to deal with somebody who may actually be in court with them?” Tulk inquired. “We have to live up not just for the freedom of individuals without commerce, but the freedom to those who provide you that commerce to say, 'I don't want you as a customer.' This is antithetical to the fundamental rights of business and commerce in Canada.”Fort Saskatchewan-Sherwood Park MP Garnett Genuis was for the motion saying he had put forward a private member’s bill that added political belief or activity as prohibited grounds of discrimination to the Canadian Human Rights Act.“This is consistent with the anti-discrimination legal framework we already have, which is to say that you shouldn't be able to discriminate against someone on the basis of their political beliefs,” he said. “Oddly, we don't allow other kinds of discrimination, but we don't have protection for political belief. That bill, which had the support of Conservative Caucus, would go further and cover more situations than this resolution deals with, but this is one example that requires attention.”The motion passed with 87%.Policy 8: This Family - Parental Right to Body-Affirming Therapy for Kids policy is supported by Kitchener Centre.It would seek to allow parents to exercise the right to access “body-affirming talk therapy for their gender-confused children,” and would “oppose the federal ‘Conversion Therapy Ban’ which criminalizes parents for doing so.”“We believe in the right and duty of parents to raise their own children responsibly according to their own conscience and beliefs,” stated the policy.“We believe no person, government or agency has the right to interfere in the exercise of that duty except through due process of law.”The motion passed at 52% but will not go forward as it did not get a double majority.Policy 7: We support changing the Copyright Act to combat deepfakes with Artificial Intelligence, and the right to protect a person’s face, body, voice and likeness as intellectual property. This includes the right to demand removal of unauthorized content that misuses a person’s likeness without authorization and the right to pursue compensation.Speaking in favour of the policy was CJ Katz from Regina, arguing that Canadians should have the right to control how their likenesses are used. "Right now AI can replicate a person's image or voice without consent, and criminals are using this technology to steal property, destroy reputations and commit fraud."Speaking against the policy was Al Siebring from Ponoka-Didsbury, who argued that the policy would not be enforceable. He said he agrees with the policy, but implementing the policy would be impossible. "Let's not waste a whole bunch of time and resources trying to enforce something we can't enforce; we have better things to do."Also speaking in favour of the policy was Julian Simpson from Markham, who talked about the "sinister" use of AI in deep fakes and other similar things. He advocated for Canadians to "protect the right to protect their likeness."Also speaking against the policy was Liam O'Brien from Central Newfoundland, who said that he agrees with the objective of the policy but that it was too broad, arguing that it would violate fair use and social commentary. He said that he doesn't support the policy, "not because I agree with the mischief we're trying to stop, but because this is not a great tool."The policy was approved with 70.82% of the vote. .Policy 6: The Peace River–Westlock association put forward that the Conservative Party of Canada will pursue immediate deportation as the primary option for all non-citizens in Canada who are convicted of an indictable offence. This would include a default permanent ban on re-entry with options of asset forfeiture. Appeals for re-entry could be considered on a case-by-case basis.Michelle Pawluk of Edmonton Northwest argued that taxpayers money would be used to take care of criminals in Canada. “Any policy that's gonna force our government to actually follow through on real justice should be supported,” she said. “Our country has been far too lenient towards crime and naive when it comes to who is allowed to remain in our beautiful country. It is not a right to stay here as a non-citizen. It is a privilege and it will always be a privilege.”Gord Tulk, delegate from Red Deer added that “if somebody rapes a 13-year-old girl, we immediately deport them back to the welcoming arms of some radical nation called Iran.” “This is ridiculous. First we convict them, then we punish them, and then we deport them,” he said.“That's the order. Not make it primarily we deport them and then maybe we'll convict, put 'em in prison. This is a wrong-headed resolution. I very much understand the desire to do what you want to do, but let's punish these guys first and then deport them."The motion passed by 76%. Policy 5: The Jordan Peterson Policy, supported by Medicine Hat–Cardston–Warner.This policy was introduced to protect freedom of speech and to protect individuals against compelled speech.“Compelled speech in any form is a violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” stated the policy proposal.“Individual freedoms of thought, belief, opinion, and expression supersede all compelled speech.”“We believe that no person should have their professional accreditation revoked solely for voicing their opinion or refusing compelled speech.” The motion passed by 68%..Policy 4: The Conservative Party believes the consequences of family violence are harmful to all of society. We support sentences for crimes of family violence that reflect our belief in the serious nature of violent criminal activity, its effect on individuals, on families and on communities. The protection of children and spouses in family violence situations is paramount. We support legislation specifically on addressing the seriousness of intimate partner violence to better protect victims including stricter imposed conditions and stronger criminal code laws on assailants.Speaking in favour of the motion was Tracy Grey from Kelowna, who referenced the murder of Billy McCourt, who was "murdered in broad daylight on a busy street with a hammer in Kelowna." She went on to talk about the impact that imminent partner violence has on "victims, families, and communities".Also speaking in favour of the motion was MP Frank Caputo from Kamloops, alongside Billy McCourt's aunt, Debbie Henderson, who both spoke about the fear victims have about reporting intimate partner violence and how this motion would help against this.There was no one who spoke against the policy.The policy passed with 96.12%..Policy 1: Wellington–Halton Hills North put forward a motion that a Conservative government will amend the Criminal Code to presume any force, including lethal force, is reasonable when used to defend against an uninvited intruder in one’s home. Canadians protecting themselves, their families, or their property inside their home should not face prosecution for acting decisively against intruders.Arguing in favour, Nicolas Godin, the proponent said that the castle doctrine of self-defence law restores faith that our system won't punish you for defending against an uninvited intruder in your home.“Uninvited intruders should reasonably expect Canadians defend their families with any force necessary once they cross the threshold,” he said “Imagine yourself in that position. So let's make our homes safe and give real self-defence rights to Canadians. No delegate argued against the motion. The motion passed with 91.02%. .Policy 2: The Conservative Party supports drug prevention and substance abuse programmes to provide persons with addictions long-term mental and physical health care and supportive social services to address their underlying problems, such as mental illness, family instability, trauma, poverty or homelessness. We oppose the decriminalisation of illicit drugs and oppose taxpayer-funded hard drug safe supply programmes. We believe in hope and healing. We support treatment, recovery and rehabilitation for those suffering from addiction.Arguing for the policy, Tracey Grey from Kelowna referenced the large increase of public drug use in parks, as well as cited the distribution of drugs amongst youth, as reasons why decriminalisation should be opposed. "Vote for this policy to focus on treatment and recovery to give people hope and healing," Gary said as she closed her speech.Also arguing for the policy, Michelle Bataluk from Edmonton said that decriminalisation puts more drugs into the hands of people who already have an addiction problem.There were no arguments against the motion.The motion passed with 95.61% of the vote..Policy 3: Etobicoke–Lakeshore supports the fundamental right of accused persons not to be denied bail without just cause. The association believes Conservative government would strengthen the Criminal Code to prioritize public safety and security as reasonable grounds for denying bail or imposing stricter bail conditions for any accused judged likely to reoffend if released.Larry Brock MP for Brantford-Brant South--Six Nations said that at the heart of the proposal is a “complete repudiation of 10 years of failed soft-on-crime policy, specifically a repudiation of the principle of restraint, prioritizing community and victim safety over the needs of the accused.“In the words of Premier Danielle Smith, '"Justice for victims. No more excuses for criminals.'"No delegate argued against the proposal. The motion passed with 97%.