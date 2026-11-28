CALGARY — The UCP AGM 2026 has moved into its second day with more than 8,500 delegates voting on a raft of policy resolutions.The resolutions are not binding on the government.The Western Standard will have a rolling blog on how the resolutions were voted on..Policy Resolution WG-2026-P-20: Implement provincial jurisdiction over the ownership and use of firearms and actively use all provincial powers to defend the rights of responsible firearms owners and Albertans to not be arbitrarily criminalized.This resolution was put forward by the Drayton Valley-Devon and Edmonton Southwest constituency association. “The reclassification, criminalization, and prohibition of law labelling firearms does not combat the various limitations of violent crimes. It is reasonable and just the government of Alberta executes its responsibility within its full jurisdiction to ensure that others do not see their rights eroded in the federal regulation,” said a speaker in favour of the resolution. “This is very much a case of be careful what you wish for. This is clearly federal jurisdiction,” said a speaker encouraging those to vote against the resolution. “Secondly, if we bring this in, it is provincial jurisdiction. Then what happens if the NDP wins? They get to change rules. You're going to be happy about that.”The resolution was passed overwhelmingly.Resolution 4: Proposed by the associations of Highwood, Edmonton-Gold Bar, Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, Sherwood Park, Calgary-South East, the resolution sought to discontinue the use of land acknowledgements by the Government of Alberta, and all publicly funded institutions, agencies, and entities.A Spruce Grove delegate urged members to reject the resolution on electoral grounds, saying it could cost the party votes, particularly in the city ridings it needed to win, and was “not a hill we want to die on” when the party could not afford another NDP government.Stephen Buffalo, CEO of the Indian Resource Council of Canada urged delegated to voted against the motion, saying land acknowledgments recognize Alberta’s history and the treaty spirit of sharing the land. He emphasized that First Nations, municipalities, and provinces do better as partners than adversaries, and said continued cooperation supports unity the UCP delegate desire. The motion passed. Resolution 3: Put forward by Calgary-North West, this resolution opposes any attempt by the federal government to impose tariffs on our energy or other products, or implement a ban on exports of these same products.Delegate C.W. Alexander of Calgary-Buffalo supported the resolution, saying that Albertans must opposed any federal attempt to "impose tariffs on our energy or ban exports of our products.""Any federal export tax or tariff on southbound crude would hit Central Canada immediately because that oil travels through the US, and comes straight back," Alexander said. "Keeping Line 5 intact protects Alberta. Building a new Northern Shield pipeline to start as Daniel Smith has been pitching to Ford, gives that leverage away. It is not in Alberta's interest."No delegate spoke against the resolution. The resolution passed. Resolution 2: The United Conservative Party believes the Government of Alberta should oppose federal Bill C-48, the Oil Tanker Moratorium Act, and federal Bill C-69, the Impact Assessment Act, and take appropriate action to protect Alberta's energy sector and provincial jurisdiction.A delegate from Brooks-Medicine Hat, took to the mic and said that Alberta needs to “empower our economy” going forward. “We are the slowest growing economy in the G7,” the delegate said.“We need to have our economy straight.”No delegate chose to take the “No” side against the motion.Members voted overwhelmingly in favour of the resolution. Resolution 1: Submitted by Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland, this policy resolution hopes to advance a policy that would “protect the safety and privacy of women and girls in schools and public facilities (including washrooms and change areas) and promote consistent application across municipalities and school jurisdictions.” It would do this by making change rooms that are private or separate from the main ones, or by providing single-occupancy stalls for women.On this vote, delegates voted in favour.For those in favour, one delegate stated, "I love it [the policy], but our MLAs and premier need to do what we voted for them to do because it is alarming to me that we are still having to remind biological males that they do not belong in our private spaces.""It is the most misogynistic belief that the subjective feelings of males somehow override our privacy, our consent, and our well-being." "They would not belong in our private spaces, and they never will. Facts don't care about your feelings and need them to be."There was one delegate who stated she was not in favour of the motion because Alberta already has something similar.