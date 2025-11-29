All the policies the UCP members debated at AGM

EDMONTON — The UCP debated dozens of motions from party members on Saturday afternoon in Edmonton.Western Standard correspondents Will Vassuer, Leah Mushet, Jeremy Borg and Dave Wiechnik reported from the convention floor.The resolutions are not binding on the government..Resolution: The United Conservative Party accept the following Mission Statement for inclusion in our Member Policy Declaration: Our mission is to build a stronger Alberta by protecting liberty, promoting personal and economic responsibility, and defending families, property rights, and our natural resources. After seeking public input from party members in May, the UCP board of directors moved for this mission statement. "Our mission is to win elections so that we can do those things," said one UCP member. "And if we pass something like this, that doesn't make our mission about winning elections will become a debating society. This isn't a debating society, folks. This is a political party."UCP VP of Communications Samantha Steinke said that the board proposed this mission because of the overwhelming support behind the statement. Members voted to pass the statement. .Resolution 2: If passed, this resolution, proposed by party member Karamveer Lalh, would revert UCP policy to a “tort-based” auto insurance system, rather than a “no-fault,”or Care-First system. At the debate, Lalh stated, "We're conservatives.""We don't support David Eby, socialist style, no fault insurance from BC system takes away your right to sue if you're hurt and replaces it with the payout determined by government bureaucrats, if, God forbid, you're hurt in an accident from a bad driver, then you should be able to fight for your health and your family's future.""And here's the bottom line, the insurance companies and even the government's own experts, say it won't save Albertans money.""So why would we give up our rights if your insurance premiums aren't going down?"Members voted to repeal the Care-First insurance policy..Resolution 3: Proposed by the associations of Calgary-South East and Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin, this resolution would move UCP policy toward banning all non-Canadian government flags from being displayed outside government buildings in Alberta. Against the motion was a member from Grande Prairie who argued that there shouldn’t be a free-for-all for cause based flags but that he believed, “that the motion as written would potentially impact museums being able to fly historic flags, such as the flag of the Hudson Bay Company.”In favour of the motion was a 15-year-old member who said that, “if the left heard this, they would call this it's racism. It's flat out racism. But no, this is not about racism. This is about patriotism. We will never not be proud to be Albertans and Canadians. We will be flying those flags at our buildings.”Members voted overwhelming in favour of the resolution. .Resolution 4: The Calgary-Buffalo association aims to ensure that access to provincially-funded healthcare and social benefits is exclusively available to Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and recognized refugees. “Temporary residence are human capital, including doctors, nurses and engineers who are already paid in taxes,” said one member voting against the resolution. “They bring a quarter million worth of education and an additional $100,000s of financial capital. So businesses invest in Alberta.” Voters in favour of the resolution felt that the motion is about keeping tax dollars spent on Alberta taxpayers.“We've been talking all weekend about saving money for health care, and so this policy just says that people who get health care paid for by the taxpayers of Alberta should be legal residents of this province,” said one member voting for the resolution. “Illegal residents shouldn't have to be paid for by the taxpayers of Alberta.” Members voted to pass the resolution. .Resolution 5: This resolution would encourage the UCP party to ensure that all third-party education materials used in Alberta related to gender identity, sexual orientation, or human sexuality receive pre-approval from the Ministry of Education and are made available to students’ parents upon request. Suzanne Levy, of the Edmonton-Downtown constituency taught in the Alberta education system for 35 years and never taught anything related to gender or diversity. She questioned why this was even being debated. “Parents shouldn't have to guess what their kids are being taught, and unfortunately, they are being taught this nonsense when schools use outside materials on gender or sexuality," she said. "Families deserve full access with no barriers and no excuses. Yes, this wasn't an issue a decade ago, but harmful agenda driven content has crept into classrooms as that cannot continue.” No one argued against the motion.The motion overwhelmingly was approved by members. .Resolution 6: The associations of Calgary-Foothills and Taber-Warner want the party to oppose all of the federal government’s efforts to limit new auto sales to zero emissions by 2035. “I like this resolution, but I don't like the last two words by 2035,” said a voter against the resolution. “It just makes me think the implication here is that we're okay with it by 2036 that the government could impose such things.”“Really love the work that John's doing here,” said a member in favour of the resolution. “He said absolutely everything that needed to be said. Please vote yes, and let's make sure that we can continue to make life more affordable for us.”The members voted to pass the resolution. .Resolution 7: Would reaffirm the UCP’s position of advocating for, supporting, and investing in new oil and gas pipelines to help deliver resources to the West Coast, Northern Canada, and Eastern Canada. A resident from Sylvan Lake against the motion saying it seemed like an “NDP” motion to him. “I thought conservatives were trying to keep out of business... So I can’t support this.” Vernon Sinnett from Spruce Grove said that he wasn’t against pipelines, but said that BC Premier David Eby “will never let anything go west.” He continued that Alberta should still test out the other provincial governments and Ottawa to see if they will bite on what Alberta wants. The motion overwhelming was passed by delegates. .Resolution 8: The association of Lacombe-Ponoka move to protect public safety as a primary responsibility of government, namely by reducing crime and defending the rights of its citizens against those who would infringe upon them.“Today I'm here to talk about policy,” stated Rita Wright, at the debate.“Resolution number eight.“This policy is about keeping people safe.”“This change our party explain exactly what we stand for, keeping communities while still respecting people's freedoms.”“I hope you will support this resolution so we can have a clear and strong message about public safety.”Policy resolution eight was voted on by members and passed..Resolution 9: Supported by five associations, Resolution 9 would modify the wording in the policy declaration regarding Alberta’s efforts to exit the Canada Pension Plan and establish the Alberta Pension Plan. “An Alberta pension plan should be managed in Alberta by Alberta, focused solely on maximizing returns, not meeting Ottawa's DEI investment targets,” said the resolution’s proposer. Some voters argued that this resolution was not strong enough. “I advocate no, but only because this policy doesn't go far enough to take back control of your own hard-earned pension money," said a member against the resolution. "We should include in this the option for any of our policies for individuals to withdraw from any government pension system and its mediocre monthly returns, and place those funds in a locked-in retirement account that you control.” Other voters liked the control that it gives to Albertans. “We have the right to make it far more transparent and accountable to you,” said one of the members in favour of the resolution. “It's your money. We need to take it back properly, invest it and get more options for how you want to use it in your retirement and how you give it to your heirs”.The motion was approved by the voters. .Resolution 10: Put forth by JP Brouwer seeks to improve the protection of Albertans by increasing the legal capacity for each citizen to protect self, family, and property.One UCP delegate said he truly believes that “we should have Castle Law nationwide”, but that Alberta, cannot rewrite the federal laws. “That's the problem. So if we pass something that we know won't stand, we're going to give people false hope,” he said. “It's supposed to put families, children and homeowners first, not sick-minded criminals who are going to break into your home and destroy everything you own. Real safety comes from the laws that we can actually enforce, and not the ones we wish”After an extended break to count the votes, the motion was passed..Resolution 11: Similar to Resolution 6, Resolution 11, proposed by the Sherwood Park association, urges the UCP to cancel net-zero laws, regulations, policies, and agreements. “From the beginning, the Earth's climate has been changing, even Alberta was once a tropical paradise, until it wasn't,” stated the Sherwood Park association at the debate.“Some people believe taxing the emissions from our natural resources is going to fix the climate problem, but nature is already designed to look after herself, including the built-in carbon capture, and in just 0.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions.” “Alberta is likely a carbon sink.”“It's time to stop trying to solve a problem we don't have, and do it with net zero laws, regulations, policies and agreements we have all the world needs clean, reliable energy, so let's do what we're great at, and make sure and ensure that no one rigs in the deck.”Members voted to pass the policy resolution..Resolution 12: Proposed by the Strathcona-Sherwood Park association, this new policy aims to encourage the UCP to promote sound fiscal management, uphold individual freedoms, and support initiatives that strengthen families and communities in Alberta. “Our rationale is that as Albertans, we value personal liberty, fiscal responsibility and strong values, and by limiting government overreach, reducing debt and upholding community values, Alberta can build a resilient and prosperous province,” said the resolution proposer. One member voting against the resolution said they oppose it because the ideas in it already exist in the policy manual. Members voted to pass the resolution. .Resolution 13: The Calgary-Northwest association moved to defend Alberta's economy and autonomy by opposing all attempts by the Federal government to regulate or legislate on industrial carbon emissions within Alberta's boundaries.A delegate from Edmonton-Centre argued for members to vote no because the industrial carbon tax was “something that was developed under conservative provincial government” and it has been in existence since 2007. A second UCP delegate arguing for the motion said that Albertans “need to live in today.”“Yes, we made conservative choices yesterday, but we need to make decisions for today,” he said. “This is about the industrial carbon capture. This is about Alberta's future as an energy superpower. Let the decisions stay in Alberta.”The resolution was passed overwhelmingly. .Resolution 14: Proposed by party member Annette Brunet-Messerschmidt, this resolution would encourage the UCP to advocate for provincial jurisdiction over the ownership and use of firearms. “Understanding that property is not a federal matter, many argue that firearms should be considered property, and therefore, I will produce the jurisdiction section 92.13 of the Constitution Act gives provinces exclusive jurisdiction over property and civil rights in the province, to illustrate the firearms and vehicles are separate forms of property,” stated the video clips outlining the policy resolution at the debate.“The use of both involves safety considerations and conditions of ownership and use of both involves safety considerations and conditions of ownership and use.”“Yet the federal government did not regulate vehicle ownership and use, despite many more accidental deaths and injuries resulting from the use of motor vehicles than the firearms legally, power is one time.” Members voted to pass resolution 14..Resolution 15: The Taber-Warner Association would like to introduce a policy that UCP would permit the use of clean coal for electricity generation in Alberta. “Canadian coal has been clean for decades,” the proponent wrote in the rationale. “It was a mistake to cut clean coal as it is the most affordable form of energy.”The resolution passed without a speaker against it. .Resolution 16: Innisfail-Sylvan Lake wishes to strengthen landowner authority in contract conflicts with renters by prohibiting adverse possession claims (squatter rights) and streamlining the process for landlords to regain possession of their property in cases of lease violations or unauthorized occupation.A UCP member from Sylvan Lake said the resolution was brought forward to draw attention to the discrepancy between the laws. “Courts can't grant ownership anymore, common law practices and judicial interpretations can still lead to decisions that grant equitable competence, compensations and protections for tax we'd like to see clearer guidelines for the government to the courts.”Nobody argued against resolution 16. The resolution was passed by voters. .Resolution 17: Current UCP policy directs the provincial government to negotiate with the federal government to achieve greater provincial control over immigration into Alberta. Resolution 17, submitted by the Edmonton-South West association, proposes a modification that would compare the desired level of control to the level Quebec has. “This amendment provides needed clarity and a measurable target—matching or exceeding Quebec's level of control—which strengthens Alberta's negotiation position with the federal government,” the rationale reads.Members voted to pass the resolution.Resolution 18: The Airdrie-East association has proposed a new policy that requires students at all grade levels to demonstrate satisfactory academic proficiency before advancing to the next grade. “Students failing to successfully complete competencies for grade or course level content fall further behind in subsequent years which is psychologically more damaging than holding a student back a grade or having them repeat a course,” wrote the policy proposer in the rationale.The members voted to pass the resolution..Resolution 19: Strathcona-Sherwood Park believes the use of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, policies, and consultants in Alberta's K–12 education system should be reviewed to ensure that instructional practices remain politically neutral, inclusive, and focused on academic excellence.Arguing in favour of the motion, one UCP delegate said that, “We believe everyone can succeed regardless of race or identity" and "everything should be based on merit and meritocracy.” A second UCP member also took a ‘yes’ position stating that, “students need to know that character and not race or identity matter. Parents expect learning, not labelling. Please vote yes.” The resolution was passed. .Resolution 20: Supported by eight associations, Resolution 20 urges the UCP government to implement all recommendations from the Alberta Pandemic Data Review Task Force Report. Moreover, it would establish a policy to prevent vaccination from being a requirement for employment or membership in any provincially funded group or regulatory body, promote public education on injuries associated with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, and ensure equal healthcare access for all Albertans, regardless of vaccination, physical, or genetic status. “Currently, Albertans lack full access to information necessary for informed health decisions, particularly regarding mRNA vaccines,” the resolution rationale reads.Members voted to pass the resolution..Resolution 21: This resolution, submitted by the Vermilion-Lloydminster-Wainwright association, would affirm that parents are fully informed about their child’s involvement in school extracurricular activities. “If students know that participation in extracurriculars, is monitored and reported, they may avoid them, limiting students opportunities for learning, leadership and socializing,” said a speaker against the resolution."“Parents should not be sidelined from their child's life,” said a voter in favour of the resolution. “When a school runs an extracurricular group, parents have the right to know their kids are involved.”The members passed the resolution..Resolution 22: Put forth by Eldon Barrand, the resolution moves to stand against any federal legislation, laws, acts or infringement, that will impede or impose limitations in anyway, on Albertans civil rights to freedom and prosperity.Christopher Bell of Strathmore said that he agreed with the spirit of the resolution, but that spirit was already captured in “his estimation”, in multiple resolutions already voted on at the convention which included resolutions one, six and nine. No one argued in favour. The motion carried..Resolution 23: Aiming to prioritize post-secondary education for Albertans and other Canadians, Resolution 23, proposed by the Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland association, urges the provincial government to collaborate with post-secondary institutions to limit the number of international students at these institutions. “We believe the Government of Alberta should work with Alberta's post secondary institutions to limit international student intake so as to ensureAlberta students get first priority,” stated the Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland association at the debate.“Instead of Canadian students from other provinces with eligibility based on the minimum requirements the total number of international students requiring healthcare, housing, transportation and jobs contributed to excessive strain on our infrastructure and its ability to sustainably operate.”“We believe Albertans want our post secondary institutions to primarily serve Alberta students.”Members voted to pass the resolution..Resolution 24: The association of Calgary-South East has proposed a policy that the UCP should implement to work across all levels of government to ensure lab-grown meat is not sold in Alberta unless properly identified and labelled. “Alberts expect honesty and transparency regarding their food sources,” said the policy proposer. “They deserve to have proper identification, clear labelling for any unnatural equal dairy product meant for consumption, particularly lab-grown or common products.”The members voted to pass the resolution..Resolution 25: Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin association seeks to amend the Alberta Land Stewardship Act to increase landowner private property rights.Arguing for the motion, a UCP delegate from Sylvan Lake, who is from a fifth-generation Alberta farming family paraphrased American conservative commentator Thomas Sowell saying, “rights are legally entitled to every individual, but their benefit is social, what they represent is value to the people who are yet to attain or exercise those rights meaningfully.“My family has done that farming since 1911 we need to stand with our landowners. We need to stand with our farmers and make sure there's a strong future for Albert and agriculture.”Christopher Bell of Strathmore argued against the motion saying he appreciated the vision of the resolution but thought parts of it needed to be “amended or rewritten.” The motion carried. .Resolution 26: Aiming to improve public safety, Resolution 26, proposed by the Red Deer-South association, would have the UCP address homelessness and addiction in public spaces. “Encampments, tents, and makeshift shelters within city and town limits create significant health and safety risks for both vulnerable individuals and the broader community,” the rationale reads. “Law enforcement should be supported in upholding existing laws while ensuring that individuals in need are directed toward rehabilitation, treatment, and safe housing options.""No individual should be permitted to erect or occupy unsafe shelters in public spaces, as this poses risks to themselves and others.”Members voted overwhelmingly to pass the resolution..Resolution 27: Supported by three associations, Resolution 27 proposes a policy for the UCP to designate all places of worship and their activities as essential services. This resolution aims to defend Albertans’ right to freedom of assembly. “By passing this resolution, we lead with conviction,” said the resolution proposer. “We make it clear that Alberta stands for freedom, for strong communities and for the faith that upholds our people when they need it most. Let's ensure that in Alberta, faith and freedom are always essential.”“I agree with the policy the way it is set up, but it needs to be enhanced to protect the economic and intrinsic value of worship facilities,” said one of the speakers against the policy. “Municipalities have attacked churches and seminars for taxation. That has to be taken into the writing of this policy.” The members overwhelmingly voted in favour of the resolution..Resolution 28: Put forward by Calgary-Acadia, Calgary-Buffalo, Calgary-Fish Creek, Calgary-Mountain View, Calgary-Lougheed, Leduc-Beaumont, Calgary South-East, Lac. Ste Anne – Parkland, this resolution seeks to end the practice of Community Water Fluoridation.TJ Schmidt from Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills argued against the resolution saying he didn’t have a dog in the fight but he believed in individual rights. “Quite frankly, the science on this seems to flip flop every other year, but I do believe in the principle of self determination,” he said. The proponent from Calgary-Buffalo told the audience that the evidence shows it is clear "water fluoridation has a negligible effect on cavities." He stated the real causes of teeth decaying in children were “sugary snacks” and poor dental hygiene habits which are “not prevented by altering the fluoride levels” in their respective towns or cities. The motion overwhelmingly carried. .Resolution 29: This health policy resolution would end public funding for third-trimester abortions, except when the mother's health is in serious danger. The associations of Athabasca-Barrhead-Westlock, Calgary-Acadia, Calgary-Peigan, and Cardston-Siksika have submitted this resolution. “This resolution is to encourage those seeking abortion earlier, for the health of the mother and for a more responsible values and values- based approach to public funding,” UCP member Ted Ford stated at the debate.“Risk to maternal health increases from abortion as pregnancy progresses.”“Advances in neonatal care mean that babies born even late in the second trimester often have strong and healthy outcomes, while third trimester abortions are fewer than do occur.”“This resolution doesn't restrict access to proposals that public funding in the third trimester be limited to cases where the mother's physical health is at a serious risk. ““This is a balanced and principled approach to respecting women's health and encouraging earlier and senior medical decisions for the health of another, for the recognizable third trimester first and for our balanced principal approach to healthcare spending.” Members voted to pass the resolution..Resolution 30: The Calgary-Currie association submitted this proposal to amend the current policy on strengthening landowner rights. It would include, “Maintaining that ownership of provincial land remains in the hands of Canadian citizens or permanent residents.”The rationale included safeguarding food security, ensuring affordable land access for Albertans, promoting sovereignty and stewardship, preventing foreign influence, and encouraging domestic investment. “We have all kinds of businesses, refineries, massive amounts of property in this country that are owned by entities and sometimes individuals who do not live in this province,” said an individual speaking against the resolution. “This is just completely unworkable.”The party members voted against this resolution .Resolution 31: Proposed by Calgary-North West, this motion looks to defend and protect Alberta's major employers by opposing the federal government legislation and regulation to limit what energy companies can say about their emissions, environmental performance, and climate goals.A member from Sylvan Lake said he found it “very ironic” that in the current time period when all provinces “need to advocate for the industries that put bread on the table” federal government legislation that limits what energy companies can do even exists. “How would Ontario feel if the federal government said they couldn't tell the story of the valuable cars manufactured in Ontario?” he asked. “How would Quebec feel if they couldn't tell the story of how hydroelectricity pays the bills for the provincial budget? We must stand with the industries that put food on the table for countless families for many years in this province.”No one spoke against the motion. The motion carried. .Resolution 32: Working across levels of government, the Calgary-South East association has proposed a resolution to include a policy for the UCP to prevent mRNA products from being injected into Alberta livestock or food sources. “Alberta's fought hard for the right to refuse vaccinations and ensurethat informed consent is given regarding their bodily autonomy,” stated the Calgary-South East association at the debate.“The use of mRNA and livestock for food sources denies Albertans these rights,several jurisdictions have halted the use of mRNA vaccines, citing concerns about the presence of DNA fragments and other potential safety issues. “Members voted to pass the resolution..Resolution 33: A revision of the current UCP policy, submitted by the Calgary-Foothills association, would have the government consider acquiring the assets and operations of the Alberta RCMP to form the Alberta Police Force, instead of establishing a provincial police force entirely from scratch. “The issue here is, please take a look at what we already have in the book that's being struck through,” said one of the members opposing the resolution. “There are several services, very important services, that the RCMP does, that we need to maintain in Alberta.”“This new proposal was different,” said the policy proposer. “By acquiring the RCMP K Division, Alberta will retain the highly skilled officers and expertise that have protected our communities for generations.”The members voted to pass the resolution. .Resolution 34: Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin wanted to pass this motion to require all associations and societies that directly or indirectly receive revenue from public funding to publicly disclose their financial records.A UCP member from Lethbridge-West was against the resolution, arguing that the need for accountability in public funding was important but the resolution was “too broad” and needed to be rethought.Another member who was against it warned about the consequences of a motion like this one passing and left-wing proponents using it to their advantage as they currently are by recalling UCP MLA’s across the province such as Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides. Councillor Laura White of Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin who was the proponent of the resolution, said that ever since getting elected and being on the “inside of the way that taxpayer funds flow” more accountability was needed and urged members to vote yes for financial transparency. In a tight vote, the resolution carried. .Resolution 35: The associations of Calgary-Acadia and Calgary-Lougheed have proposed a new policy, urging the government to enact legislation that amends the current oaths of office for elected officials in Alberta. “This oath would complement our traditional oath, rooting our responsibilities where they truly belong in the loyalty to the people of this province,” stated the representative for The associations of Calgary-Acadia and Calgary-Lougheed at the debate.“Let's modernize and strengthen our democracy.”Resolution 35 would add for the official to “swear to serve the people of Alberta with integrity and justice, and to uphold the Constitution, the rights and freedoms of all Albertans, and the laws of this province.”Members voted to pass the resolution..Resolution 36: This resolution would introduce a policy limiting Alberta driver's license tests to only be administered in English or French. “This resolution is about safety,” said the resolution’s proposer. “We do not allow people to come in here; they do not understand the road signs, and they kill people and say ‘it's okay.’ No, it's not okay. Please vote yes.”“Are these driver’s tests or language tests?” asked a member who was against the resolution. “There's a war in Eastern Europe. We've recently got a large influx of refugees from Ukraine that can contribute to the economy. What are they supposed to do, sit at home while they learn English when the road signs are perfectly distinguishable as it is? No, those are two different issues.”Members overwhelmingly voted to pass the resolution.