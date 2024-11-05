LIVE BLOG: US elections results — Trump leading Harris in electoral college vote 242-108

Trumps wins Georgia.Current Standings: 242-108.Trump wins Kansas, Montana and Utah..Colorado goes to Harris..Trump projected to win Ohio, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Louisiana, Wyoming, and Texas.Harris is set to win and secure Delaware, Illinois, Virgina and New Jersey..Trump predicted to win Indiana and its 11 votes.He also picks up and its 6.Current total 123 for Trump, Harris 72..Harris wins Conneticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and District of Columbia. Trump takes Florida, Tennessee, Missouri, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Alabama.Current standings: Trump 105, Harris 72..Hey Elections British Columbia: Isn't it amazing all these election results COMING IN THE DAY OF THE ELECTION!.Trump projected to win West Virginia and its four electoral ballots.Current Standing: Trump: 32, Harris three..Trump is projected to win South Carolina and Indiana, and their 11 and nine electoral votes.Current Standings: Trump 28, Harris three..The first results are in showing Trump has won Kentucky and it's 8 Electoral College votes; Harris claims Vermont and it's three votes.Current Standings: Trump 8, Harris three..Good evening and welcome to the Western Standard's live blog of the 2024 US election race — expected to be one of the most hotly-contested presidential race in history.It's all about getting enough victories across the individual states to get enough Electoral College votes.A total of 270 Electoral College votes will be needed for either former president Republican president Donald Trump or Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris to claim victory.So buckle up and get ready for an historic night!Our broadcast starts at 7 p.m. MST..US ELECTION: When are polls closing in key states? 7pm ET: Georgia, Virginia 7:30pm ET: North Carolina, Ohio 8pm ET: Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas 9pm ET: Arizona, New York, Wisconsin 10pm ET: Nevada 11pm ET: California 12am ET: Alaska, Hawaii