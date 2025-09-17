LIVE!: Livestream of asteroid predicted to hit Earth in 2089

Come one, come all — to see a "potentially hazardous" asteroid is supposed to approach Earth this Thursday— and you (yes, you!) can tune into the livestream.The asteroid itself has been predicted to have a small probability of hitting Earth in 2089, according to the European Space Agency's (ESA's) impact risk list.The asteroid in question?Asteroid 2025 FA22, a space rock measuring between 130 to 290 m across.According to Live Science, this means the rock is big enough to wipe out a major city. .On Thursday, it will come closest to Earth in the early morning at 7:41 AM UTC or 1 AM MT, coming as close as 835,700 km —about double the distance of the Moon from Earth — traveling at a speed of 38,600km/h. It has a 0.01% chance of hitting Earth in 2089, first discovered back in March.Check out the livestream here.