A study published by the Montreal Economic Institute shows economic growth and a long life go hand-in-hand.
“There is a very clear link between a country’s income per capita and the life expectancy of its inhabitants,” says Vincent Geloso, senior economist at the MEI and author of the study.
“With some people calling for ‘degrowth,’ it’s worth remembering a wealthier world is a healthier world.”
The author notes a particularly strong relationship between economic growth and declines in the mortality rate in countries where living standards and life expectancy are low. This means growth improves health even more in poorer countries.
Geloso says one reason for the correlation is higher per capita income allows more development of new treatments and drugs. He cites one study on increases in life expectancy in 52 countries between 1986 and 2000. Here, 40% of gains were attributable to the launch of new medications.
“The richer an economy is, the more investment there is in research, and the more discoveries there tend to be that allow us to live better, longer lives,” says Mr. Geloso.
“It is very clear that a prosperous, growing economy is good for your health.”
A healthy childhood often leads to a healthy productive lifetime, the study found.
“Higher incomes are associated with better and more stable diets that ward off multiple diseases and avoid stunting during periods of privation. This effect is particularly strong for children who reap clear nutritional benefits in their formative years thanks to their parents’ higher incomes,” reads the study.
“In turn, these improved health outcomes also stimulate economic growth, as people who live longer, healthier lives tend to be more productive, creating a virtuous cycle.”
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(1) comment
Wait for it.......
White, anglo-saxon, Judeo Christians (men in particular) will be pilloried for their failure to apologize for the 5-10 million years of social, cultural and economic evolution that did not happen throughout the world.....
Someone has to pay....it will likely be you. Could'a would'a, should'a but didn't,...has no place in the politically correct lexicon.
