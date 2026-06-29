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'LLAMAZING OUTCOME': Edmonton firefighters rescue llama from three-metre sinkhole

A young llama named Runner is back on solid ground after Edmonton firefighters mounted a specialized rescue operation Sunday morning to pull the animal from a three-metre-deep sinkhole in northeast Edmonton.
A young llama named Runner is back on solid ground after Edmonton firefighters mounted a specialized rescue operation Sunday morning to pull the animal from a three-metre-deep sinkhole in northeast Edmonton.Courtesy of the Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.
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Western Standard
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