'LLAMAZING OUTCOME': Edmonton firefighters rescue llama from three-metre sinkhole

CALGARY — A young llama named Runner is back on solid ground after Edmonton firefighters mounted a specialized rescue operation Sunday morning to pull the animal from a three-metre-deep sinkhole in northeast Edmonton.According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS), crews were dispatched at approximately 7:15 a.m. to a rural property near Fort Road and 195 Avenue N.E. after reports that the llama had fallen into a deep hole in the ground.When firefighters arrived, they quickly determined the opening was too narrow to safely remove the animal without risking injury to both Runner and rescue personnel..EFRS crews adjusted their approach, bringing in a mini-excavator and requesting assistance from the department’s Technical Rescue Team. Before excavation work began, firefighters coordinated with utility providers to confirm the location of underground infrastructure and ensure digging could proceed safely.Once sufficient space had been cleared around the sinkhole, rescuers used specialized rescue slings to carefully lift Runner from the hole.Fire officials said the rescue was completed without incident and the llama was not injured..In a post on X, EFRS said firefighter safety, public safety and animal welfare remained the top priorities throughout the operation.The department credited members of 2 Platoon’s Pump 18 crew, the Technical Rescue Team and other responders for the successful rescue effort.Runner appeared none the worse for wear following the ordeal, walking away uninjured after being lifted from the sinkhole.EFRS jokingly described the operation as a “llamazing outcome,” celebrating the teamwork that helped bring the unusual rescue to a happy ending.