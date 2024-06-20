Lloydminster home invasion sees two suspects shot, manhunt for others

A home invasion in Lloydminster went south for an armed gang, ending with two of them shot.Lloydminster RCMP is seeking public assistance in identifying six outstanding suspects and locating Warren Curtis Littlewolfe, 33, of Edmonton, who is considered armed and dangerous. Littlewolfe has been charged with break and enter to commit an indictable offence, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.On June 11, 2024, at approximately 7:06 a.m., Lloydminster RCMP responded to a home invasion report, finding two individuals with gunshot wounds, later identified as suspects. Richard Kelly Cross, 45, of Saskatoon, and Valance William Wapass, 39, of Onion Lake, have been charged with break and enter to commit an indictable offence, but have not been arrested due to their medical condition.Littlewolfe is described as 5-ft., 4-ins., with a medium complexion, black hair (sometimes dyed blond), brown eyes, and 140 lbs. He is known to frequent Lloydminster, Onion Lake, St. Walburg, and Turtleford in Saskatchewan. The public is advised not to approach him.Anyone with information on the incident or Littlewolfe's whereabouts is urged to contact Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8400 or local police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.P3Tips.com.