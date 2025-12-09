Lloydminster RCMP arrest man for hate threats; weapons Nazi symbol seized

Lloydminster RCMP say a 38-year-old man has been charged after officers seized firearms during an investigation into alleged threats of violence targeting identifiable groups.Mounties said the Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at a Lloydminster home on Dec. 2 as part of an ongoing probe into what police described as credible threats. Officers seized multiple firearms along with other evidence connected to the case.John Charles Reid, of Lloydminster, is charged with unauthorized possession of firearms, unsafe storage of firearms, and wilful promotion of hatred..Reid was released on conditions after a hearing before a justice of the peace and is scheduled to appear in Lloydminster Provincial Court on Jan. 12. Police say the investigation is continuing.“This investigation reflects our continued commitment to ensuring the safety of our community and responding decisively to threats of violence or hate,” said Sgt. Christopher Byford, acting operations NCO for Lloydminster RCMP. “We take any form of hate-motivated communication or violence-related behaviour seriously.”Anyone with information is asked to contact Lloydminster RCMP or Crime Stoppers.