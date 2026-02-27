Lloydminster RCMP seize $6M in contraband cigarettes during traffic stop, Calgary man charged

A routine traffic stop in Lloydminster has led to the seizure of millions of dollars worth of illegal tobacco and criminal charges against a Calgary man.According to Royal Canadian Mounted Police, officers with the Lloydminster RCMP pulled over a semi-truck and trailer on Feb. 22, 2026, on 44 St. west of 50 Ave. in Lloydminster. Police say the lone male driver was unable to provide the required documentation for his load, prompting officers to inspect the trailer.Mounties allege the trailer contained 24 pallets holding an estimated 48,000 cartons of contraband tobacco — approximately 7.2 million unstamped cigarettes. The estimated retail value of the seizure exceeds $6 million, with more than $2 million in avoided taxes.Police seized the semi-truck, trailer and entire load as part of the investigation..A 62-year-old Calgary resident, Mubarak Khan, was arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and unlawful possession of tobacco products under the Excise Act. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear March 3, in Lloydminster Provincial Court.Sgt. Christopher Byford, Operations NCO with Lloydminster RCMP, said the bust marks another significant disruption of the illegal tobacco trade.“Criminal activity undermines legitimate businesses and is often linked to organized crime. Lloydminster RCMP work with provincial and federal partners to combat contraband trafficking and other crime,” Byford said.Police are asking anyone with information about contraband trafficking or other criminal activity in the area to contact Lloydminster RCMP or Crime Stoppers.