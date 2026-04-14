Lloydminster RCMP warns of possible tainted drugs after five overdoses in seven hours

Lloydminster RCMP are warning the public about potentially dangerous drugs circulating in the community after officers responded to five suspected overdoses within a seven-hour span.Police say the incidents occurred on Monday and were all unrelated, with no fatalities reported. Officers administered at least four doses of naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, to reverse opioid effects. In one case, RCMP members transported an individual to hospital themselves due to delays in ambulance response.Authorities say it is not yet clear where the drugs involved were obtained, but early indications suggest they may have been laced or contained higher-than-expected concentrations of opioids.The warning comes as police urge residents to be aware of the risks associated with illicit drug use, particularly the growing presence of fentanyl and other potent substances.RCMP outlined several key signs of an opioid overdose, including slow or irregular breathing, pinpoint pupils, muscle stiffness, seizures and loss of consciousness..Officers are also encouraging those who continue to use drugs to take precautions, such as avoiding use while alone, staying in contact with someone who can call for help and carrying a naloxone kit.Police emphasized the importance of recognizing overdose symptoms and calling 911 immediately if someone is in distress.The advisory also pointed residents toward support services, including Alberta’s Virtual Opioid Dependency Program and the province’s addiction helpline, which provides access to treatment resources and guidance for individuals and families dealing with substance use.RCMP say further analysis of the substances involved is ongoing as the investigation continues.