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LNG Canada approves Kitimat expansion to double export capacity

Canada’s first LNG export facility, the Shell-led LNG Canada project in Kitimat, British Columbia.
Canada’s first LNG export facility, the Shell-led LNG Canada project in Kitimat, British Columbia. LNG Canada Inc.
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Energy
Lng Canada
Lng
Coastal Gaslink
Liquified Natural Gas
Liquified Natural Gas Exports
Lng Facility
Kitimat Lng Project
Strait Of Hormuz
LNG exports
Kitimat Refinery
LNG industry
Chris Cooper
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