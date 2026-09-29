LNG Canada approves Kitimat expansion to double export capacity

CALGARY — LNG Canada is moving ahead with a major expansion of its Kitimat, B.C., export terminal that will double its liquefied natural gas capacity to 28 million tonnes a year.The project was among the first five referred to Ottawa’s major projects office last year, the Canadian Press reported. The terminal began shipping LNG in 2025.Phase 2 will add two processing units, known as trains, along with another LNG storage tank, a condensate tank, a loading berth and expanded utility and processing systems. LNG Canada is also working with Coastal GasLink to increase capacity on its existing 670-kilometre pipeline by building five compressor stations. .LNG Canada CEO Chris Cooper said the expansion will create thousands of jobs and strengthen Canada’s position as an energy supplier.“LNG Canada Phase 2 is another nation-building investment that demonstrates Canada can build big things when governments, First Nations partners, local communities, skilled trades, contractors and investors work together with shared purpose,” Cooper said in a statement.The decision comes as Asian customers seek more secure and diverse energy supplies amid the Iran conflict and uncertainty over tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.The project is owned by a joint venture involving Shell, Malaysia’s Petronas, PetroChina, Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp. and South Korea’s KOGAS.In July, LNG Canada signed an agreement giving MNT Investments LP the option to spend up to $1 billion on a stake in Phase 2.The partnership represents economic development organizations of the Gitga’at, Gitxaała, Haisla, Kitselas and Kitsumkalum First Nations in the region.