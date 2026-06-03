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LNG Canada moves ahead with work for potential Phase 2 expansion

Canada’s first LNG export facility, the Shell-led LNG Canada project in Kitimat, British Columbia.
Canada’s first LNG export facility, the Shell-led LNG Canada project in Kitimat, British Columbia. LNG Canada Inc.
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Export Development Canada
Lng Canada
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Kitimat Lng Project
Shell PLC
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