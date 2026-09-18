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LNG Canada partners near decision on major Phase 2 expansion

Canada’s first LNG export facility, the Shell-led LNG Canada project in Kitimat, British Columbia.
Canada’s first LNG export facility, the Shell-led LNG Canada project in Kitimat, British Columbia. LNG Canada Inc.
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Energy
Liquefied Natural Gas
Lng Canada
Kitimat
Petronas
Lng
Lng Facility
Kitimat Lng Project
LNG exports
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