The Lobbying Act permits corporations to secretly negotiate sole-sourced federal contracts without disclosing the fact, the Commons ethics committee has learned, according to Blacklock's Reporter. Many MPs questioned the practice in cases like Baylis Medical Co., a firm run by former Liberal MP Frank Baylis that subcontracted a $237.3 million order for pandemic ventilators.

“Organizations and corporations that follow any public process, and even if it’s not a public process, any contracting, are not required to be registered currently under the Lobbyist Registry,” testified Lobbying Commissioner Nancy Bélanger. She did not specifically mention the Baylis case.

