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Lobbying Commissioner tells ethics committee Fed-BC condo scheme is under investigation

Canada's lobbying commissioner Nancy Bélanger has confirmed she has begun a 'preliminary investigation' into Carney's plan to buy up unused condos in BC
BC Premier David Eby, Prime Minister Mark Carney, and federal Housing and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson walk to an announcement of subsidizing new home construction and buying unsold condos for social housing, June 18, 2026.
BC Premier David Eby, Prime Minister Mark Carney, and federal Housing and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson walk to an announcement of subsidizing new home construction and buying unsold condos for social housing, June 18, 2026.BC government photo
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Aaron Gunn
Nancy Belanger
Lobbying Commissioner
Bc Housing
Conservative MP Jamil Jivani
Gabriel Hardy
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Build Canada Homes Initiative
Lobbying Commissioner Nancy Bélanger
BC condos
Lobbying Act
Changes to lobbying regulations
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