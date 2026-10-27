Lobbying Commissioner tells ethics committee Fed-BC condo scheme is under investigation

At an Ethics Committee meeting in Ottawa on Monday, the lobbying commissioner Nancy Bélanger confirmed that she has opened a preliminary investigation into the federal government's plan, in conjunction with the outgoing government in BC, to buy up empty condos in the province and convert them into affordable housing. "Yes, I opened a preliminary investigation; I can't say more about it," Bélanger confirmed in French while speaking in front of the committee.She would not give any further details about which individuals or parties were being investigated but did confirm that an investigation had begun.The plan involves an agreement between the federal government and British Columbia to buy up unused condos in the province and convert them into affordable housing under the newly created Build Canada Homes Crown corporation.Bélanger confirmed the investigation had commenced after being questioned by Bloc Québécois MP Luc Thériault, who, alongside Conservative MPs Jamil Jivani, Aaron Gunn, and Gabriel Hardy, were questioning the commissioner about what changes she would recommend in Canadian lobbying regulations.The questioning MPs frequently brought up the BC condos scheme as a possible example of how undisclosed lobbying could happen.They made sure to stress that they were not accusing anyone involved in the scheme of acting untoward but did signal that the current framework could allow for unregulated lobbying to take place."Our questions were always surrounding who stands to benefit, who may have asked for the policy, who wrote or shaped the policy, and whether unregistered lobbying took place," said BC Tory MP Aaron Gunn..Bélanger also stated before the committee that she and her team did not have the necessary tools at their disposal to take proactive and definitive actions against those who break lobbying rules.She complained that, in her role as lobbying commissioner, she can only discover instances of those breaking the rules but has no ability to actually punish them without referring the instances to the RCMP."If I investigate, I have to refer to the RCMP if I have reason to believe (there is wrongdoing),” she said. "I monitor them, I write them letters, I meet with them, and I say, hey, these are offences under the Act, but I can’t do anything about it.""There’s no tools in my toolbox."Bélanger added that if she were able to issue monetary penalties to those she discovers breaking the rules, it would greatly help her ability to actually enforce lobbying rules.MPs and Bélanger herself also noted how the Lobbying Act has not seen any substantial changes in over 18 years, showing just how outdated lobbying legislation remains in Canada. After hearing from Bélanger and MPs on both sides of the House, committee chair John Brassard stated that a report on possible changes to the Act will be published soon.No timeline was given in respect to the ongoing investigation by Bélanger into the BC condo buyup scheme.