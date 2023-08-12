Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a recent visit to the Calgary Stampede

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Liberal lobbyist group the Laurier Club hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's annual Calgary Stampede fundraiser on July 7, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. 

Lobbyists pay $1,700 per year to join the Laurier Club, which gets them access to Trudeau at events such as the one held in Calgary, according to a statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Mila
Mila

Of course there were paid-for, fly-in cheerleaders. Who else would stand behind Trudeau for a staged photo-op?

guest1019
guest1019

Many donate to all major parties. This means an abject lack of morals, zero integrity, a compromised, conflicted and corrupt character and a total disregard or indifference regarding our country. Add tone deaf in putting up with Herr Trudeau spew utter gibberish for an hour or more. Can you imagine.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Liberals are going to grift, that’s what they do, they flocked to this event in the hopes that their grifter in chief would hand them millions in taxpayer money. The liberal party is corrupt to the core, and so is Justin Castro.

AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

So, Trudeau's invisible presence at the Stampede was really all about fundraising. What a leader we have in Justin!

nocows
nocows

Goes to show that the Groper can be bought by big money!

