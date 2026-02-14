News

Loblaw becomes first Canadian chain using ChatGPT for grocery shopping

The Food Professor, or Sylvain Charlebois, who runs an agri-food analytics lab at Dalhousie University, expects AI use by grocers to be a trend in 2026.
Photo Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
