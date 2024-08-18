News

‘Lobster Quest 2024’: Albertan couple attempt to ‘hitchhike’ lobster trap from PEI

‘Lobster Quest 2024’: Albertan couple attempt to ‘hitchhike’ lobster trap from PEI
‘Lobster Quest 2024’: Albertan couple attempt to ‘hitchhike’ lobster trap from PEIWestern Standard Canva
Loading content, please wait...
New Brunswick
Prince Edward Island
Okotoks
Northern Ontario
Lobster Quest 2024
Chris and Karen McCallum
lobster trap
hitchhike
lobster fisherman

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news