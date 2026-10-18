Local leaders show support for families, highlight heroic efforts of first responders in Wainwright

WAINWRIGHT — Following the devastating incident at CFB Wainwright on Saturday, local politicians gathered at the town hall to give their support to the families affected by the disaster and offer their thanks to those who acted swiftly to prevent the situation from worsening.Those present at the conference included Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the opposition and the MP for Wainwright's federal riding, Battle River-Crowfoot, as well as the UCP MLA for Wainwright, Garth Rowswell.Others present included Damien Kurek, the former MP for the riding; Dane Lloyd, a Conservative MP from Edmonton and an active reservist in the CAF; the Reeve for the M.D. of Wainwright Mike Wildeboer; and the Mayor of Wainwright Bruce Pugh."I made the decision to be on the first flight out to support the community," said Poilievre, speaking to reporters in downtown Wainwright."We must do everything necessary to support the community, the troops, the base, and everyone else that is affected.""Our hearts go out to the incredible families of CFB Wainwright; many of them are mourning the loss of a loved one, and some are anticipating and waiting as another loved one is in critical condition, fighting for their life."Poilievre also stated that he had spoken to Prime Minister Mark Carney and stated that Conservatives are "offering our support to the government to do whatever is necessary to help the military families, the base, and the surrounding community."He also added that as the town's federal representative, he will stay in Wainwright "as long as necessary to support the community.".The mayor of the town of Wainwright, Bruce Pugh, highlighted the work that first responders and medical staff had in preventing the terrible incident from getting even worse."It's a terrible story, but within that what I'd like to focus on is the response," said Pugh, speaking to media on Sunday."In the end I think it went about as well as could, as bad of an event as it was."He added that "not all heroes were capes" and that some "wear a rucksack and a uniform, some a respirator and bunker gear, and some wear scrubs."Pugh acknowledged the difficulty for first responders in small communities, like Wainwright, when responding to calls knowing that someone you know might be involved."When a call comes in, they recognize the address; they recognize the name."Pugh also highlighted the cooperation between municipal, provincial, and federal authorities in organizing a joint response to the unfolding situation.