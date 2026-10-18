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Local leaders show support for families, highlight heroic efforts of first responders in Wainwright

Battle River-Crowfoot MP and Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre, alongside other local leaders, praise efforts of first responders and mourn loss of soldiers during Wainwright incident
Battle River-Crowfoot MP Pierre Poilievre address the media at Wainwright town hall after a deadly incident occurred at CFB Wainwright
Battle River-Crowfoot MP Pierre Poilievre address the media at Wainwright town hall after a deadly incident occurred at CFB WainwrightScreengrab from @Ash_Stewart_ on X/Twitter
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Canadian Armed Forces
Dane Lloyd
Damien Kurek
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
Town Of Wainwright
CFB Wainwright
Bruce Pugh
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