His Tabernacle Family Church

His Tabernacle Family Church operates out of an events venue on Rockland Road, New Brunswick, seen in this image captured in 2019. 

 Coutesy Google Maps

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) announced COVID-19 charges against an Ontario pastor were withdrawn Monday. 

“We are pleased the Crown prosecutor has withdrawn the charges against Pastor R,” said JCCF lawyer Henna Parmar in a Thursday press release. 

(1) comment

Jasper425
Jasper425

All charges related to the lockdown should be acquitted! It was a total abuse of Constitutional rights.

