The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) announced COVID-19 charges against an Ontario pastor were withdrawn Monday.
“We are pleased the Crown prosecutor has withdrawn the charges against Pastor R,” said JCCF lawyer Henna Parmar in a Thursday press release.
“Canadians’ religious freedom should be honoured and protected, even during times of crisis.”
The release said R was charged under the Reopening Ontario Act. It said he was alleged to have exceeded the 10-person gathering limit for his drive-in church service during the stay-at-home orders in 2021.
The Ontario government imposed gathering limits to respond to COVID-19 cases in 2021. The limits made exceptions for drive-in religious services.
The release went on to say police came to R’s home during an online Bible study session to serve him with a ticket for $880 for allegedly violating the Reopening Ontario Act by holding a drive-in service the previous week. He informed the officers the regulations made exceptions for it.
The officers disagreed R’s church had the right to hold a drive-in service. He had complied with all COVID-19 restrictions.
The release said it took 18 months before R was offered a date for pre-trial negotiations, and no disclosure had been received at this point. His lawyer argued 18 months to go to pre-trial was an unreasonable delay.
The Crown withdrew all charges.
R has been a pastor for 20 years. He serves the community through various charitable work, such as running soup kitchens, feeding homeless people, organizing programs to help people defeat addiction, and providing at-risk youth with a safe space.
Parmar said Section 11b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms “protects the accused against unreasonable delay.”
“Eighteen months without any disclosure, and without a date for trial, is exactly the type of delay that the Supreme Court of Canada was trying to prevent in the case of R v. Jordan,” she said.
The JCCF said in November the Provincial Court of Alberta acquitted Fairview Baptist Church pastor Tim Stephens on charges of violating COVID-19 restrictions.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
All charges related to the lockdown should be acquitted! It was a total abuse of Constitutional rights.
