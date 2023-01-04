airplane-canada

Air Canada jets 

 Courtesy CBC

The Department of Environment yesterday claimed it made “real progress” in hitting Canada's climate change targets. The most recent data confirmed 2020 emissions fell 9%, mainly due to pandemic lockdowns and travel bans, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“This report shows the real progress Canada is making,” the department said in a statement. “Canada’s resolve to fight climate change and move towards a clean energy future has only grown stronger,” it added.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(3) comments

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Guess what's coming in 2023? MORE LOCKDOWNS and travel restrictions. All 'for the good of the planet'.

Goose
Goose

Yes it was all a trial run for the forthcoming climate lockdowns.

mcumming
mcumming

Emissions and climate change are just lies and bullcrap by the stupid liberals and NDP.

