The Department of Environment yesterday claimed it made “real progress” in hitting Canada's climate change targets. The most recent data confirmed 2020 emissions fell 9%, mainly due to pandemic lockdowns and travel bans, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“This report shows the real progress Canada is making,” the department said in a statement. “Canada’s resolve to fight climate change and move towards a clean energy future has only grown stronger,” it added.
Annual greenhouse gas emissions in 2020 fell from 738 to 672 million tonnes, a 66 million tonne drop equivalent to 9%, according to Canada’s Eighth National Communication to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. “The COVID-19 pandemic had a notable impact on the Canadian economy,” said the report. “In particular gross domestic product fell by 5.3%.”
The decline was attributed to lower emissions in the oil and gas industry (down 24 million tonnes) with “fluctuations due to economic conditions,” and road transportation (down 26 million tonnes). “In the transportation sector energy demand and emissions declined in 2020 as a result of curtailed activity levels and pandemic measures,” said the report. “Freight greenhouse gas emissions fell nine % and passenger emissions fell by 19%.”
The sharpest regional decline in overall emissions came in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick that rely on coal and heating oil. Emissions overall in the two provinces fell an average 36%.
“Progress happens step by step,” Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault told reporters last April 15. “We can see that Canada is moving in the right direction.”
An earlier Executive Summary noted 2020 factory emissions by fell 11%. It was “partially attributable to plants that closed, temporarily and permanently, during the first year of the pandemic,” wrote staff.
Emissions from jet fuel declined 44%, while emissions from cars, pickups and SUVs fell 17%. “These are linked to a decrease in the vehicle kilometres traveled in the light duty vehicle and truck categories and a decrease in air traffic,” said the Summary.
Cabinet from the outbreak of the pandemic on March 11, 2020 urged Canadians to avoid travel. It invoked the Quarantine Act March 26. “Figure out how to stay home from work,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at the time.
The Canada Border Services Agency subsequently reported a 96% decline in air travelers and 90% fewer passenger cars at land crossings. Pandemic lockdowns also saw retail sales fall 26% in April 2020, the sharpest decline since 1932.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(3) comments
Guess what's coming in 2023? MORE LOCKDOWNS and travel restrictions. All 'for the good of the planet'.
Yes it was all a trial run for the forthcoming climate lockdowns.
Emissions and climate change are just lies and bullcrap by the stupid liberals and NDP.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.