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Lockheed Martin acquires Nova Scotia-based undersea warfare firm

American defence giant acquires NS-based defence company Ultra Maritime in a deal worth around $3.45 billion US
Promotional image from Nova Scotia-based defence company Ultra Maritime
Promotional image from Nova Scotia-based defence company Ultra MaritimeUltra Maritime
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Royal Canadian Navy
Nova Scotia
Lockheed Martin
Dartmouth
Anti-submarine warfare
Canadian defence policy
Canada-US trade relations
Canadian Defence Industry
Ultra Maritime